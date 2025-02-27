$21 Billion Microfluidic Device Systems Market Analysis 2030: Tripling in Size from 2024

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microfluidic Device Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Microfluidic Device Systems was valued at USD 7.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 21 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the Microfluidic Device Systems market is driven by several factors, including increasing demand for rapid diagnostics, advancements in precision medicine, and rising adoption in drug discovery and environmental monitoring. One of the primary growth drivers is the global push for point-of-care diagnostics and decentralized healthcare solutions. As healthcare providers aim to improve access, reduce costs, and deliver faster results, microfluidic systems offer a scalable solution for performing tests at the bedside, in clinics, or in remote locations. Their small size, rapid turnaround, and minimal sample requirements make them ideal for quick disease screening and monitoring.

The growing emphasis on personalized medicine has further fueled demand for microfluidic device systems. As precision medicine requires tailored treatment plans based on individual genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors, microfluidic devices enable efficient processing of genetic and biomarker analyses, supporting personalized therapy selection and monitoring. This demand is particularly strong in fields like oncology, infectious diseases, and metabolic disorders, where individualized treatment approaches are critical for patient outcomes.

Advancements in drug discovery and development have also contributed to the adoption of microfluidic devices. Pharmaceutical companies use microfluidic platforms for high-throughput screening, rapid formulation, and testing of drug candidates, reducing development time and costs. The ability to integrate multiple functions, such as mixing, reaction, and detection, in a single device supports more efficient workflows, increasing the appeal of microfluidics in drug research and biomanufacturing.

Rising environmental monitoring needs and stricter regulations for water, soil, and food safety have driven the use of microfluidic devices for rapid detection of contaminants and pathogens. Their portability, accuracy, and low reagent consumption make them effective tools for real-time monitoring in both developed and emerging markets, supporting sustainable management and regulatory compliance.

With ongoing innovations in materials, miniaturization, and integration technologies, the microfluidic device systems market is poised for robust growth. These trends, combined with increasing demand for rapid, accurate, and cost-effective analytical solutions, make microfluidics a vital component of modern strategies focused on improving healthcare, accelerating drug development, and supporting sustainable practices across various sectors.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Microfluidic Device Systems market, presented in terms of market value (USD Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments:

Application (Point of Care Testing, Pharmaceutical and Life Science Research, Drug Delivery, Analytical Devices, Clinical and Veterinary Diagnostics, Environment and Industrial);

Industry (In-vitro Diagnostics, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices).

Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the In-vitro Diagnostics End-Use segment, which is expected to reach $13.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 19.3%. The Pharmaceuticals End-Use segment is also set to grow at 16.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.8% CAGR to reach $3.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in USD from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cepheid Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Microfluidic Device Systems Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Microfluidic Device Systems Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Microfluidic Device Systems Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 23 major companies featured in this Microfluidic Device Systems market report include:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cepheid Inc.

Dolomite Microfluidics

Fluidigm Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Micronit Microtechnologies B.V.

RainDance Technologies Inc.

Roche Diagnostics (Schweiz) AG

Siemens Healthineers

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 214 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.3% Regions Covered Global

Attachment