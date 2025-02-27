Growth Trends in the Automotive Aluminum Industry, 2025-2033: Alcoa, Novelis, and Rio Tinto Alcan Dominate

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Aluminum Market Report by Product Form, Vehicle Type, Application, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive aluminum market size reached USD 32.6 billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 61.3 billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during 2025-2033. The increasing need for lightweight luxury vehicles, rising awareness about climate change, and the growing number of partnerships between OEMs and aluminum suppliers are some of the major factors propelling the market.







The increasing need for lightweight luxury vehicles due to rapid urbanization and inflating income levels is strengthening the growth of the market around the world. Moreover, the rising awareness about climate change is propelling manufacturers to opt for sustainable materials like aluminum for vehicles. In addition, the growing number of partnerships between original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aluminum suppliers is influencing the market positively.

Apart from this, measures undertaken by governing authorities of numerous countries to promote the production of vehicles that minimize the emission of greenhouse gases are favoring the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of secondary or recycled aluminum in the manufacturing of vehicles for improved safety and reduced carbon emissions is propelling the growth of the market.

According to the report, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share. The increasing sales of electric vehicles (EVs) represents one of the primary factors bolstering the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, the rising presence of multiple aluminum production facilities is contributing to the market growth in the region. Besides this, the growing number of research and development (R&D) activities is influencing the market positively in the region. North America is estimated to witness stable growth, owing to well established manufacturing facilities, government measures, technological advancements, etc.

Competitive Landscape



The leading companies are developing high-strength aluminum alloys that offer improved tensile strength and fatigue life, which makes them ideal for critical structural components and allow manufacturers to create thinner, lighter parts without sacrificing safety or durability. They are also using computer-aided design (CAD) technologies to design automotive aluminum parts. This also allows engineers to optimize the properties of the material for specific applications, which results in components that are both lighter and more durable.

Moreover, key players are integrating aluminum with other materials like carbon fiber composites or high-strength steel that can offer the lightweight attributes of aluminum and the strength of other materials. This is particularly useful in creating components that need to be both light and extremely durable, such as in electric vehicles, wherein weight impacts battery life.



The report has provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the key players in the market include:

Alcoa Inc.

Novelis

Rio Tinto Alcan

Constellium

BHP

AMG Advanced Metallurgical

UACJ Corporation

Norsk Hydro ASA

Dana Holding Corporation

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG

Jindal Aluminium

Kaiser Aluminum

Lorin Industries

Tenneco Inc.

ElringKlinger AG

ThermoTec Automotive

Automotive Aluminum Market Trends/Drivers

Increasing need for fuel efficient vehicles

Rising safety concerns

Growing sales of electric vehicles (EV)

Automotive Aluminum Industry Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global automotive aluminum market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country levels from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on product form, vehicle type and application.



Breakup by Product Form



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the product form. This includes cast aluminum (die casting, permanent mold casting, and sand casting), rolled aluminum (aluminum plate, aluminum sheet, and aluminum foil), and extruded aluminum. According to the report, cast aluminum represented the largest segment.

Breakup by Vehicle Type



A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the vehicle type has also been provided in the report. This includes passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCV). According to the report, passenger cars accounted for the largest market share.



Breakup by Application



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the application. This includes powertrain (pistons, engine blocks, fuel systems, heat shields, and heat exchangers), chassis and suspension (suspension parts, wheels, steering systems, and brake systems), and car body (body structure, roof and trim, car interiors, and hang-on parts). According to the report, powertrain represented the largest segment.



Breakup by Region



The market research report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others); and the Middle East and Africa. According to the report, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share.

Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. How big is the automotive aluminum market?

2. What is the future outlook of automotive aluminum market?

3. What are the key factors driving the automotive aluminum market?

4. Which region accounts for the largest automotive aluminum market share?

5. Which are the leading companies in the global automotive aluminum market?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $32.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $61.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

