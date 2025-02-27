Testing Equipment and Services Market Report 2025-2030, Featuring Analysis of Key Players - MTS Systems Corp., National Instruments, ATA Engineering, SGS, Bruel & Kjar and More

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Testing Equipment and Services Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global testing equipment and services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.39% from US$30.107 billion in 2025 to US$39.135 billion by the end of 2030.



The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for strict adherence to regulations and compliance with quality inspection and testing services. Governments impose penalties on companies that fail to meet established guidelines, ensuring that consumers are protected from inferior or poorly manufactured products.

For instance, U.S. federal law mandates that manufacturers and importers test their consumer products to ensure compliance with safety requirements, further emphasizing the importance of certification. Such regulations across various regions compel producers to manufacture their products in accordance with specified guidelines, utilizing the necessary testing equipment and services. This regulatory environment fosters growth in the global testing equipment and services market as companies across different sectors strive to ensure their products meet high-quality standards, thus preventing deterioration and fulfilling consumer needs.

Prominent players in the global testing equipment and services market include MTS Systems Corporation, National Instruments, ATA Engineering, Inc., SGS SA, and Bruel & Kjar. These companies hold significant market shares due to their strong reputations and product offerings. Major players are leveraging their competitive positions and strategies to drive growth in the market.

Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics

The consumer electronics industry is expected to capture a substantial market share during the forecast period. Factors such as rising disposable incomes enable consumers to purchase more electronic devices, which in turn drives demand for testing services to ensure the functionality and efficiency of increasingly miniaturized electronic components. Additionally, the automotive industry is projected to experience a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2025 and 2030 due to significant technological advancements requiring sophisticated testing equipment.

Asia Pacific Region's Growth Potential

The global testing equipment and services market is segmented into regions including North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America is anticipated to maintain the largest market share during the forecast period due to stringent testing regulations in countries like the U.S. and Canada. These rigorous quality standards across various industries encourage market players to expand their operations within this region.

The growth of industrial automation and sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and oil and gas in North America presents significant opportunities for market players looking to enhance their client base. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience strong growth during the forecast period driven by high levels of consumer electronics production in countries like China and India. Companies are investing in these markets to capitalize on opportunities for next-generation testing services and equipment.

The increasing number of food processing units also necessitates stricter food safety regulations, further driving demand for testing solutions. In summary, the global testing equipment and services market is poised for growth due to regulatory pressures that ensure product quality, rising consumer electronics demand, and significant opportunities in both North America and Asia Pacific as industries evolve and expand.

