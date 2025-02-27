The Brand Reputation Summit for Cross-Industry Marketing/Branding/PR/Communications & Reputation Management Professionals (San Diego, CA, United States - April 15-16, 2025)

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Brand Reputation Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the digital age, your reputation is everything. In today's super-connected world, news travels fast, especially bad news. A negative perception of your company or brand can have disastrous consequences for your company's stability and revenue. Every organization - from Fortune 500s to start-ups will deal with this at some point.

Now, with the exponential rise of AI and its impact on generating and spreading misinformation, managing corporate reputation online or in the public eye has become even more challenging. The stakes are higher than ever to be perceived in a favorable light, and having an external and internal reputation management plan in place is vital to ensure long-term success.

Now in it's 5th year, the Brand Reputation Summit was specifically created to help companies looking to enhance their reputation or mitigate against future reputational threats. Part of our 'TED-style' storytelling portfolio, this Summit is for cross-industry marketing/branding/PR/communications & reputation management professionals. In our fun, interactive and educational environment, our speakers will be sharing stories and strategies on how they:

Built trust and enhanced their brand reputation with customers and the general public

Dealt with a potentially negative situation and in some cases turned that into a positive public outcome

Developed a robust reputation management plan involving pre-emptive planning, contingency and recovery

So whether you're looking to create positive authentic stories around your company, dealing with negative online reviews or learning to deal with increased scrutiny from the media, online and by the general public, this event is not to be missed. Hear from 20+ cross-industry speakers, all sharing their stories and strategies gained from their front-line experience. Leave the event equipped with the tools and information needed to enhance your own brand and create a robust reputation management plan.

Summit Themes Include:

Critical Thinking: The Bridge PR & AI Need

The Future of Online Reputation Management

The Art of Storytelling to Enhance Your Brand Reputation

You are only as good as your Reputation!

Leading by Example in Your Organization

From Unknown Brand to Known Brand

Maintaining your Reputation: Do's & Don'ts

Social Leadership & Accountability

Protecting your Reputation from Imposters

Building a Brand on Social Media

Cyber Security for Reputation and Brand Resilience in the Digital World

Integrating Old School Tactics with New Tools into Reputation Strategy

What's next for Reputation Management: 2024 & Beyond?

Marketers and Communicators: Take the Helm with Generative (Gen) AI Change Management

Building your Brand with Diverse Audiences

Developing & Maintaining an Authentic Brand Voice

Choosing a Reputation Management Partner

Turning Negative PR into Positive PR

