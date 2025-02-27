Analyzing the Potential $77.94 Billion Biodiesel Market, 2025-2029 & 2034

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodiesel Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The biodiesel market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $57.91 billion in 2024 to $61.52 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising crude oil prices, environmental regulations, volatility in fossil fuel supply, energy security concerns, consumer awareness and preferences, transportation sector demand.







The biodiesel market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $77.94 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global expansion of biodiesel production, focus on sustainable aviation fuels, biodiesel blending mandates, advancements in biodiesel distribution, expansion of sustainable agriculture. Major trends in the forecast period include technological integration in biodiesel production, advancements in feedstock technology, collaborations and partnerships, investment in biodiesel infrastructure, biodiesel quality standards and certification.



An increase in the demand for biofuels is anticipated to drive the growth of the biodiesel market. For example, in September 2024, reports from IFP Energies Nouvelles (IFPEN), a U.S.-based organization, indicated that the share of alternative energies, including biofuels, LPG, NGV, and electricity, in relation to oil-based gasoline and diesel fuels has increased by over 2.7%. In 2022, these alternatives accounted for 8.4% of the total fuels consumed. Thus, the rising demand for biofuels is fueling the growth of the biodiesel market.



The biodiesel market is poised for growth fueled by an escalating energy demand. ExxonMobil's August 2023 report projects a substantial surge in global energy demand, expected to reach approximately 660 quadrillion Btu by 2050, marking a 15% increase compared to 2021. This surge in energy demand propels the biodiesel market forward, emphasizing its role in diversifying the energy mix and reducing reliance on traditional fuels.



In the biodiesel market, technological advancements emerge as a pivotal trend, with major players in the biofuel sector directing their focus toward pioneering solutions. Notably, in January 2022, Crown Iron Works, a prominent US-based supplier specializing in oilseed extraction technology, refining plants, and equipment, introduced Advanced Catalyst Reduction and Economization (ACRE). ACRE represents a significant process upgrade aimed at refining biodiesel processing technology. Leveraging a third transesterification reactor to extend residence time and achieve stoichiometric reactions, ACRE maximizes the potential for catalyst reuse. Beyond catalyst reduction, ACRE incorporates energy-efficient features, resulting in cost savings for biodiesel producers on steam and electricity. This innovation, exemplified by ACRE, underscores the ongoing development of new biodiesel processing technologies, promising enhanced efficiency and reduced costs.



Within the biodiesel market, major companies strategically pursue partnerships to fortify their positions. Illustratively, in July 2023, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, a prominent India-based oil and gas company, entered into a strategic partnership with Praj Industries Limited, a leading Indian process and project engineering company. This collaboration is geared toward the production of various biofuels, encompassing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Ethanol, Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG), Biodiesel, and Bio-bitumen. The strategic synergy between these entities signifies a concerted effort to contribute significantly to the biofuel sector and strengthen their market foothold.



Western Europe was the largest region in the biodiesel market share in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the biodiesel market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the biodiesel market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

