Analysis of the $73.7 Billion Office Peripherals and Products Market, 2025-2030

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Office Peripherals and Products - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Office Peripherals and Products was valued at US$50.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$73.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





What Factors are Driving the Growth in the Office Peripherals and Products Market?



The growth in the Office Peripherals and Products market is driven by several factors, including the shift towards hybrid and remote work models, which has increased demand for versatile and cloud-enabled office devices. The growing reliance on digital communication and document management has fueled the adoption of multifunction devices that offer printing, scanning, and copying in a single unit.

Technological advancements, such as wireless connectivity, mobile printing, and secure cloud integration, have further enhanced the functionality and appeal of office peripherals. The rise of co-working spaces, small offices, and remote work setups has also contributed to increased demand for compact and cost-effective office products. Additionally, the need for secure document handling in government, finance, and healthcare sectors has driven investments in high-performance scanners and shredders, supporting market growth.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Office Peripherals and Products market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Type (Printers, Scanners & Photocopiers, Counterfeit Detectors, Safes, Deposit Boxes & Cash Handlers, Coin Sorters, Bill Counters, Other Types).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Printers, Scanners & Photocopiers segment, which is expected to reach US$44.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6%. The Counterfeit Detectors segment is also set to grow at 8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $13.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.6% CAGR to reach $17.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 36 major companies featured in this Office Peripherals and Products market report include:

AccuBANKER USA

American Shredder, Inc.

Ameri-Shred

Aurora Corp. of America

Billcon Corp.

Brother International Corporation

Canon, Inc.

Dahle North America, Inc.

Epson America, Inc.

Global Safe Corporation

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

HP Development Company, L.P.

INKAS Safe Manufacturing

International Empire Traders

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

Mycica

Ozone Group

Ricoh Company Ltd.

Royal Sovereign

Sharp Corporation

Staples, Inc.

Xerox Corporation

Yale (ASSA ABLOY)

ZY Tech Co. Ltd.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Remote Working and Home Offices Spurs Growth in Office Peripherals and Products Market

Technological Advancements in Printers, Scanners, and Monitors Strengthen Business Case for Adoption

Expansion of Office Peripherals in Corporate Offices, Co-Working Spaces, and Educational Institutions Fuels Market Growth

Increasing Adoption of Multifunctional Devices in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Expands Market Opportunities

Technological Innovations in Wireless, Cloud-Enabled, and Smart Devices Propel Market Expansion

Growing Use of Office Peripherals in Document Management, Data Archiving, and Communication Expands Market Potential

Technological Advancements in AI-Powered Voice Assistants, Conferencing Devices, and Digital Whiteboards Propel Market Growth

Rising Demand for Office Peripherals in Health, Government, and Financial Sectors Strengthens Global Market

Expansion of Office Peripherals in Sustainable Packaging, Recyclable Materials, and Green Initiatives Expands Market Opportunities

