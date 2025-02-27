DapDap & Linea Introduce Coinmunity Cashback: Spend with MetaMask Card to Receive Onchain Rewards

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Coinmunity Cashback is a new consumer-driven rewards app. This collaboration between MetaMask Card, Linea, and DapDap redefines how users earn onchain rewards from standard purchases—going beyond typical cashback points to offer real tokens and digital assets.





Transforming Everyday Spending into Earning

MetaMask Card already streamlines onchain payments, enabling users to spend digital assets on Linea. Now, with Coinmunity Cashback, purchases earn token rewards, bringing unique DeFi benefits such as asset accumulation and yield opportunities into your daily life.

Empowering Communities & Projects

Unlike traditional cashback models, Coinmunity Cashback allows projects to tailor their own rewards. Using DapDap's new consumer app, projects can offer stablecoins, DeFi tokens, memecoins, NFTs, and more to verified MetaMask Card users with proven spending histories—preventing fraudulent bot activity and ensuring authentic engagement.

Imagine earning your favorite digital assets while grocery shopping—all based on real-world spending.

More Than Just Cashback

"For years, personal banking has been built around savings, spending, lending, credit, and rewards. The MetaMask Card puts these components back in users' hands with permissionless DeFi," explains Daniel Lynch from the MetaMask Card team.

Coinmunity Cashback extends this vision, enabling both users and projects to directly participate in value creation and exchange. Purchase a cake and earn rewards, then use those rewards toward a Peloton subscription and receive additional benefits for staying fit—creating an interconnected ecosystem of spending and rewards.

Launch Rewards & Future Vision

Early adopters can earn rewards in:

$FOXY (memecoin)

$SOULS (Unfettered gaming ecosystem)

$ZERO & $LYNX (DeFi tokens)

More coming soon!

DapDap, Linea, and MetaMask are building an ecosystem where:

Rewards become community currency

Spending history transforms into reputation

Transactions strengthen network effects

Gamified NFT milestones act to enhance engagement

Join the Movement

For Projects: Begin integrating with Coinback.fun to offer custom rewards to your community.

For Users: Start your journey with these simple steps:

Get your MetaMask Card: portfolio.metamask.io/card

Opt-in to Coinmunity Cashback: https://coinback.fun

Explore Linea: linea.build/ecosystem

About Linea

Linea is pioneering the next phase of onchain by offering a secure, user-friendly Layer-2 (L2) network built on cutting-edge zero-knowledge technology. Linea serves as a home for all onchain interactions, empowering users to live onchain with fast, cost-efficient, and scalable solutions.

Beyond these core functionalities, Linea prioritizes innovations in security, digital identity, and payments, ensuring seamless experiences for users and builders alike. With tools like the Linea Identity Stack and the MetaMask Debit card, Linea bridges the gap between the digital and real world, making onchain accessible for everyday life.

Explore Linea | Follow on X | Explore Blog

About DapDap

As the onchain landscape continues to evolve, the demand for highly usable and accessible applications has never been greater. Enter DapDap d’Avinci — the next-gen DeFi consumer app that transforms how you navigate the Ethereum L2s and EVMs. Designed to unify and simplify, d'Avinci gives instant access to 300+ dApps across 17+ networks, all within a single, intuitive interface.

Beyond d'Avinci, DapDap’s own consumer layer enables the creation of custom apps (e.g., Beratown ), offering a more flexible, tailored, and customisable onchain experience for users.

Launch d'Avinci | Follow DapDap on X | Read DapDap's Blog | DapDap Docs

Contact:

DapDap

Socratic

oxsocratic@dapdap.org

Linea

pr@linea.build

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffa75ce2-db49-47f0-bd42-e7f175bd002b