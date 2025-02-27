Oilfield Drilling Elevator Market to Reach USD 2.55 Billion by 2032 | Jereh Group, Franks International, Weatherford International

Toronto, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMR Market Reports is pleased to announce the publication of its latest report, Oilfield Drilling Elevator Market. This in-depth analysis shows that the Global Oilfield Drilling Elevator Market, valued at USD 1.99 Billion in 2023, is set for substantial growth and is projected to reach USD 2.55 Billion by 2032. This anticipated expansion reflects a strong CAGR of 2.78% from 2024 to 2032.

The Oilfield Drilling Elevator Market is vital for efficient drilling operations, handling heavy tubular goods. Driven by technology, regulations, and energy demand, its growth aligns with rising global oil production, projected to reach 104.5 million barrels/day by 2024. Advancements enhance safety and efficiency, reinforcing its importance in the oil sector.

Key Industry Insights –

Driver-

Rising Energy Demand and Advanced Drilling Tech Drive

The Oilfield Drilling Elevator Market is driven by the rising global energy demand, fueling increased investments in oil and gas exploration, especially in emerging markets. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects global oil demand to reach 104.1 million barrels per day by 2026, further boosting the need for drilling equipment. Additionally, advancements in drilling technology, such as automated drilling systems, are accelerating market growth. These innovations improve operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and lower drilling costs, making them essential in modern drilling operations. As exploration activities expand, the demand for high-performance drilling elevators is expected to rise significantly.

Restraint:

Fluctuations in Oil Prices

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects that OPEC+ production cuts will reduce global oil inventories, keeping crude oil prices stable through Q1 2025. However, rising production and weak demand growth in the latter half of 2025 and 2026 will increase inventories, pushing prices down. Brent crude is forecasted to average $74 per barrel in 2025 and fall to $66 per barrel in 2026. Oil price volatility remains a major challenge, affecting exploration and production budgets. Lower prices can reduce drilling activity, directly impacting demand for oilfield drilling elevators and other equipment, posing restraints on market growth.

Opportunity:

Continued Exploration and Production in Offshore Environments

Offshore drilling's relentless resource extraction necessitates durable elevator solutions built to endure extreme marine conditions like corrosion, high winds, and heavy loads. The demand for specialized elevators presents opportunities for innovation in design, emphasizing durability, safety, and efficiency. Advancements in high-strength materials, corrosion-resistant coatings, and automation enhance reliability in vertical transport, ensuring smooth personnel and equipment movement on drilling platforms. Smart monitoring systems and predictive maintenance further optimize performance, reducing downtime and operational risks. As offshore exploration expands into deeper waters and harsher environments, the need for cutting-edge elevator technology continues to grow, driving industry-wide advancements and investments.

Challenge:

Maintaining Safety Standards

The oilfield drilling elevator market faces a critical challenge in maintaining stringent safety standards due to the high-risk nature of drilling operations. Elevators, essential for handling drill pipes, casings, and tubing, must meet rigorous reliability and load-bearing requirements to prevent accidents and operational failures. Frequent exposure to extreme pressures, harsh environments, and mechanical stress increases the risk of wear and failure, necessitating regular inspections, maintenance, and adherence to industry regulations. Additionally, technological advancements, such as automated monitoring systems and improved materials, are essential to enhance safety and efficiency while reducing the risk of human error in drilling operations.

Key Players to Watch –

Forum Energy Technologies (USA)

Frank`s International (USA)

Jereh Group (China)

National Oilwell Varco (USA)

Texas Oilfield Company (USA)

Weatherford International (Ireland)

Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)



Recent Development:

In February 2023, U.S. drilling activity rose for the fourth straight week, reaching its highest level since June 2024, according to Baker Hughes. The rig count increased by four to 592, though still 34 rigs below last year. Oil rigs rose by seven to 503, while gas rigs dropped by two to 99. Texas remained steady at 280 rigs. The Permian Basin held at 304 rigs. ExxonMobil led operators with 36 rigs. Enverus reported 566 active rigs nationwide.



Key Segments of Market Report:

By Type

Elevator with Stress Joints

Elevator with Buoyancy Cans

Other



By Application

Onshore

Offshore

By Load Capacity

Up to 250 tons

250 – 500 tons

Above 500 tons



By End-Use Industry

Oil & Gas Companies

Drilling Contractors

Others



By Region:

North America led the global oilfield drilling elevator market. This dominance is attributed to increased drilling activities, particularly in the United States, where the rig count reached 592, the highest since June 2024. Technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence, have significantly enhanced operational efficiency, increasing daily oil production by 60% over the past decade. However, companies like Halliburton have noted a potential softening in North American activity, despite recent profit gains.

