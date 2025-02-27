Konica Minolta Healthcare and ImagineSoftware Announce Groundbreaking Strategic Agreement to Expand Offerings, Driving Innovation Through Technology Integration

WAYNE, N.J. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. (“Konica Minolta”) and ImagineSoftware (“Imagine”) today announced an integration agreement joining Imagine's innovative, artificial intelligence-driven platform for automated radiology billing, ImagineOne®, with Konica Minolta’s Exa® PACS|RIS solution. The agreement marks an exciting milestone in the evolution of autonomous technology and a continued commitment to push the boundaries of what’s possible in radiology.

In the lead-up to this announcement, the two organizations built a successful, years-long partnership around delivering a seamless journey for their respective clients through parallel clinical and operational workflows. Moving forward, Konica Minolta will focus product strategy on the industry-leading Exa PACS|RIS platform and leverage best-in-class partner solutions to deliver an integrated ecosystem to customers that is unmatched. Imagine will continue to invest in ImagineOne, the most comprehensive revenue cycle management (RCM) solution in the industry, and work to amplify the Exa PACS|RIS user experience within an all-in-one, future-ready system.

“To meet the needs of our customers as radiology billing and reimbursements evolve into greater challenges and complexity, Konica Minolta looked to partner with RCM market leader, ImagineSoftware,” commented Kevin Chlopecki, Chief Operating Officer, Konica Minolta Healthcare HCIT. “The addition of ImagineOne to our portfolio was a natural expansion of our existing partnership. Now, with ImagineOne, Exa® PACS and Exa® RIS customers can benefit from streamlined and automated revenue cycle operations that can increase revenues and collections while decreasing costs.”

"This strategic move is a great synergy of our respective strengths," stated Sam Khashman, President & CEO of ImagineSoftware. "We are honored and thrilled to work together with Konica Minolta in offering best-in-class solutions that are not only powerful, but also easy to use and implement, with the ultimate goal of enhancing our customers’ ability to leverage next-generation technologies seamlessly. This alliance is all about transforming radiology business operations to drive greater value while keeping the focus where it matters most – on providing exceptional patient care."

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company’s focus is to contribute to life-changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray, ultrasound and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

With 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta’s DNA. From roots as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has cultivated its own technologies and continues to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. Innovation allows the company to be a strong strategic partner, understanding what value means to customers and how Konica Minolta’s innovations can address specific needs and lead to better decisions, sooner.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc. For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook, or visit https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us.

About ImagineSoftware

Technology Partners, LLC (dba ImagineSoftware™) is the leading provider of revenue cycle management and medical billing automation software through its artificial intelligence-driven platform, ImagineOne®. Offering powerful, quantum leap technology for medical billing offices, physician practices, and hospitals for 25 years, ImagineSoftware currently serves more than 75,000 physicians across more than 47 specialties. ImagineSoftware solutions improve financial efficiency, build provider reputation, and ultimately enhance the patient experience. For more information, visit https://www.imagineteam.com/ and follow us on X @ImagineTeam or connect with us on LinkedIn “ImagineSoftware (Technology Partners, LLC)”.

