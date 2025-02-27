CIRA’s Net Good Grants champion community-led initiatives to strengthen Canada’s internet

OTTAWA, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The time has never been better to help build a resilient internet in Canada, something that CIRA has been championing for years and has taken on a whole new level of urgency. A strong internet empowers Canada’s economy and provides opportunity for people across the country to build digital skills, start new businesses and advocate for their communities. This year, CIRA is launching the 12th edition of its Net Good Grants program offering over $1,000,000 in grant funding to boost community-led responses to Canada’s digital divide and strengthen our economy.

CIRA’s Net Good Grants provide financial support to organizations looking to research and develop solutions that get communities online safely, affordably and resiliently. CIRA empowers community-led initiatives to take the lead on addressing access and affordability challenges head on, with a focus on ensuring rural, Northern and Indigenous communities are heard and served. Communities and projects like these have benefitted from CIRA funding:

Fort Smith Metis Council in Northwest Territories now have connectivity that offers emergency communications, safety, data mapping and enhanced recreational activities in the campsite area well outside the Fort Smith townsite, used year-round by youth camps, elders and tourists

Malahat Nation in British Columbia is now running their own sovereign fibre internet service to community buildings and households that plugs into the single main line coming from the external ISP

The first-ever Canadian Youth Internet Governance Forum, a platform for young Canadians, convened to discuss and advocate around internet policy, access to connectivity and youth leadership



CIRA Net Good Grants

For its 12th edition, CIRA’s Net Good Grants will award each project up to $100,000 with a total investment of over $1,000,000. This investment is a key part of Net Good by CIRA’s commitment to build a more sustainable online future for Canadians everywhere. The funding will power essential projects in three core areas:

Infrastructure : connectivity research, network planning and solutions to improve internet access, speed and affordability.

: connectivity research, network planning and solutions to improve internet access, speed and affordability. Policy engagement: events, research and policy ecosystem work that broadens public awareness in domestic internet policy and governance.

events, research and policy ecosystem work that broadens public awareness in domestic internet policy and governance. Online safety: research, educational frameworks, tools, consultations and training programs that increase Canadians’ safety against cybersecurity threats.



Applications will be accepted from every province and territory with a focus on projects that benefit rural, Northern or Indigenous communities or K-12 and post-secondary students. CIRA especially encourages applications for eligible projects in the Prairies, Quebec, the North and the Maritimes to help ensure funding reaches traditionally underserved communities.

Executive quote

“Many Canadians, particularly those in rural and remote areas, do not have adequate access to high-quality internet. That drives CIRA to partner with organizations that are determined to strengthen local communities by delivering internet programs tailored to their residents through our Net Good Grants program. This year, we are keen to invite applications for community-led solutions that address digital challenges in rural, Northern and Indigenous communities across Canada.”

— Charles Noir, Vice-president of Community Investment, Policy & Advocacy

Who is eligible to apply?

Organizations recognized by the Canada Revenue Agency as registered charities;

Not-for-profit organizations;

Indigenous communities; and

Academics and researchers affiliated with a Canadian university or college.

Last year, CIRA awarded a total of $1.25 million in grant funding to 15 community-led internet initiatives that improve the lives of Canadians online. For the 2025 edition, a distinguished cross-Canada panel will review, select funding applications and notify all applicants of the grant decisions by July. Organizations are encouraged to submit their application before the deadline on April 9, at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. A webinar in English on March 4 at 1 p.m. ET and in French on March 5 at 1 p.m. ET will be hosted for all interested applicants.

Additional information

To apply for a grant or be notified about the webinar: https://www.cira.ca/en/grants/

For more information about CIRA’s commitment to building a trusted internet for Canadians, visit www.cira.ca/en/net-good/

About CIRA

CIRA is the national not-for-profit best known for managing the .CA domain on behalf of all Canadians. As a leader in Canada’s internet ecosystem, CIRA offers a wide range of products, programs and services designed to make the internet a secure and accessible space for all. CIRA advocates for Canada on both national and international stages to support its goal of building a trusted internet for Canadians by helping shape the future of the internet.

About Net Good by CIRA and CIRA Grants

Net Good by CIRA supports communities, projects and policies that make the internet better for all Canadians. CIRA proudly funds Net Good by CIRA from the revenue CIRA generates through .CA domains and cybersecurity services. CIRA Grants is one of CIRA’s most valuable contributions to Net Good, with nearly $12 million invested in hundreds of community-led internet projects across Canada that address infrastructure, online safety and policy engagement needs.

Media contact

Delphine Avomo Evouna

CIRA

delphine.avomoevouna@cira.ca

613-315-1458