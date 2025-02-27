LexisNexis and OpenAI Announce Plan to Deliver Custom AI Technology for Legal Professionals

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of AI-powered analytics and decision tools, and OpenAI, today announced their plan to deploy OpenAI’s APIs and fine-tuned models across the LexisNexis ecosystem of products like the Lexis+ AI® legal workflow solution and LexisNexis Protégé™ personalized AI assistant that intelligently powers productivity, drives next-level work quality, and enables legal and business professionals to unlock economic value.

With the highest levels of enterprise security, compliance, and privacy, LexisNexis will directly leverage OpenAI's latest models and jointly develop fined-tuned models for sophisticated legal workflows that depend on generative AI technology for enhanced “chain of thought” reasoning. As part of the company’s multi-model approach that selects the best AI model for each legal task, including custom LLMs, LexisNexis has leveraged OpenAI models in its products since 2022. This new collaboration enables LexisNexis to deploy the latest OpenAI models based on its cutting-edge research to best address the customer use case for personalized and highest-quality legal AI.

“At LexisNexis, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality, highly personalized AI innovation for legal and business professionals to achieve faster, enhanced outcomes,” stated Jeff Reihl, EVP and Chief Technology Officer at LexisNexis Legal & Professional. “As leaders in customer-focused legal AI, we prioritize selecting top-performing models and developing custom models for customers’ complex workflows and quickly integrating those models into our products. Our direct collaboration with OpenAI allows us to accelerate this innovation.”

“We're thrilled to use our most advanced AI models to power new use cases that accelerate productivity, help gather legal insights faster, and simplify complex workflows for thousands of customers on LexisNexis’ platform,” said Brad Lightcap, Chief Operating Officer at OpenAI.

Additionally, as part of the agreement, LexisNexis global teams will expedite their own productivity benefits, including accelerating innovation to address customers’ core needs, via ChatGPT Enterprise.

The LexisNexis global technology platform seamlessly integrates each wave of AI innovation, including extractive AI, which finds relevant results within data and provides deep insights; generative AI, which excels at creating new content from data based on user-entered prompts or instruction; and agentic AI, which can intelligently and independently perform tasks on a user’s behalf. Because LexisNexis can swiftly deliver innovative, trusted tools, customers realize improved outcomes and tangible value faster.

For more information on the latest AI-powered offerings from LexisNexis, visit www.lexisnexis.com/ai.

About LexisNexis AI Development

LexisNexis customer-driven AI innovation focuses on analytics and decision tools that solve complex problems and enhance value. The company responsibly develops safe AI solutions with human oversight, backed by advanced encryption and privacy technology. Its global technology platform seamlessly integrates extractive, generative, and agentic AI within a scalable, multi-cloud infrastructure to drive rapid innovation and continuously improve answer quality, accuracy, and speed. A proprietary Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) platform grounds large language model (LLM) answers in a comprehensive repository of trusted legal content and metadata, delivering high-quality answers and validated citations. Its multi-model approach selects the best AI model for each use case, and model fine tuning ensures high performance of domain-specific, personalized LLMs, supported by partners AWS, Anthropic, Microsoft, Mistral, and OpenAI. The company employs over 2,000 technologists, data scientists, and experts to develop, test, and validate solutions in line with RELX Responsible AI Principles.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.