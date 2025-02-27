Disc Medicine Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Targeting NDA submission for bitopertin in erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) in H2 2025 through accelerated approval pathway; on track to initiate APOLLO post-marketing confirmatory trial by mid-2025

Positive update from Phase 1b trial of DISC-0974 in patients with anemia of myelofibrosis (MF) presented at ASH 2024; initial data from ongoing Phase 2 expected in H2 2025

Positive data from initial cohorts of ongoing Phase 1b study of DISC-0974 in patients with anemia of non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD) presented at ASN Kidney Week 2024; initial data from multiple dose portion of this study expected in H2 2025

Presented first-in-human SAD/MAD data from Phase 1 trial of DISC-3405 demonstrating proof-of-mechanism; a Phase 2 study in polycythemia vera (PV) expected to initiate in H1 2025

Strong financial position ending 2024 with $490 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, further strengthened by the net proceeds of our public offering in January 2025, expected to fund operations into 2028

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, and provided a recap of recent program and corporate developments.

“2024 was a transformative year for Disc, marked by the achievement of several milestones, most notably opening the door to a potential accelerated approval for bitopertin based on Phase 2 results linking PPIX reduction to improvement on clinical outcomes in EPP patients, and subsequently gaining alignment on the design of the APOLLO trial as a confirmatory study,” said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Disc. “These achievements bring us meaningfully closer to delivering a potentially disease-modifying and life-altering treatment to patients. We expect to initiate the APOLLO trial in mid-2025 followed by an NDA submission in the second half of this year and are diligently preparing for the opportunity to bring bitopertin to market. In addition, we saw momentum across our portfolio, presenting positive clinical data readouts for each of our clinical programs. This included exciting data updates for DISC-0974 in anemias of MF and NDD-CKD, both serious conditions with high unmet patient need and significant opportunity for better treatment options. These latest clinical results strengthen our belief in the potential of our iron homeostasis portfolio assets to address a range of hematological diseases.”

Recent Highlights and Anticipated Milestones:

Bitopertin: GlyTI Inhibitor (Heme Synthesis Modulator)

Presentation of full results from Phase 2 AURORA and BEACON studies at 2024 ASH Annual Meeting demonstrating significant reductions in PPIX are associated with substantial improvements in time spent in sunlight, measures of quality of life, and reduction in phototoxic reactions

Positive end-of-phase 2 meeting with FDA providing a path toward potential accelerated approval for bitopertin in EPP with protoporphyrin IX (PPIX) reduction as a surrogate endpoint

Positive Type C meeting with FDA to achieve regulatory alignment on APOLLO post-marketing confirmatory trial design; on track to initiate trial by mid-year 2025

Planning to submit NDA under accelerated approval pathway in H2 2025 based on existing clinical data, including results from BEACON and AURORA Phase 2 trials

DISC-0974: Anti-Hemojuvelin Antibody (Hepcidin Suppression)

Presented positive data from the Phase 1b/2 study of DISC-0974 in anemia of myelofibrosis (MF), demonstrating robust and broad hematologic activity across patient segments Results showed substantial and durable improvements in hemoglobin, reductions in transfusion burden, and improvements in fatigue scores Initiated the Phase 2 portion of the study in December 2024, enrolling a broad range of patients after positive discussions with FDA

Presented data from initial cohorts of ongoing Phase 1b study of DISC-0974 in patients with anemia of NDD-CKD, demonstrating hematologic activity following a single dose

Presented preclinical data at ASH 2024 demonstrating the potential of DISC-0974 to treat anemia of chronic inflammatory diseases such as IBD

The Company expects initial data from the ongoing Phase 2 MF anemia trial and multiple-dose data from the ongoing Phase 1b NDD-CKD trial in H2 2025

DISC-3405: Anti-TMPRSS6 Antibody (Hepcidin Induction)

Presented complete data from the Phase 1 SAD/MAD trial in healthy volunteers, demonstrating proof-of-mechanism with substantial, dose-dependent increases in hepcidin and reductions in serum iron supportive of a once-monthly dosing regimen

Presented positive preclinical data in sickle cell disease highlighting the potential for DISC-3405 to provide therapeutic benefit in SCD by restricting iron

The Company plans to initiate a Phase 2 study in PV in H1 2025



Corporate:

In January 2025, the Company completed an underwritten public offering of 4,533,182 shares of its common stock at $55.00 per share and 181,818 pre-funded warrants at $54.9999 per pre-funded warrant. The offering included 615,000 shares which were issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of common stock. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering were approximately $259 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company closed a $200 million non-dilutive debt financing with Hercules Capital. An initial $30 million was drawn at closing. An additional $80 million is available to be drawn through the second half of 2026 at the Company's discretion. An additional $65 million is available subject to the Company’s achievement of certain performance milestones. The final $25 million is available subject to Hercules’ consent during the interest-only period, which lasts for a minimum of 48 months from closing.



Full Year 2024 Financial Results:

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $489.9 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $360.4 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase was largely due to net proceeds of $172.5 million and $27.6 million from the follow-on offering in June 2024 and the debt financing in November 2024, respectively. We expect that our existing cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2024, together with the estimated net proceeds of $243.3 million from our underwritten public offering completed in January 2025, will be sufficient to fund operational plans into 2028.

R&D expenses were $96.7 million for the full year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $69.3 million for the full year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily driven by the progression of Disc’s portfolio, including bitopertin’s clinical studies and drug manufacturing, advancement of DISC-0974 and DISC-3405 programs deeper into development, and increased headcount. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses: SG&A expenses were $33.0 million for the full year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $21.9 million for the full year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily due to increased headcount including establishing infrastructure to support potential commercialization.

DISC MEDICINE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2024 ​ 2023 Operating expenses: ​ Research and development $ 96,671 $ 69,264 Selling, general and administrative 33,049 21,861 Total operating expenses 129,720 ​ 91,125 Loss from operations (129,720 ) ​ (91,125 ) Other income (expense), net 20,718 ​ 14,795 Income tax expense (355 ) (99 ) Net loss $ (109,357 ) ​ $ (76,429 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 27,606,022 22,315,877 Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (3.96 ) ​ $ (3.42 ) DISC MEDICINE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2024 ​ 2023 Assets ​ Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $ 489,881 $ 360,382 Other current assets 3,734 5,280 Total current assets 493,615 ​ 365,662 Non-current assets 3,158 2,334 Total assets $ 496,773 ​ $ 367,996 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity ​ Current liabilities $ 23,316 $ 21,439 Non-current liabilities 29,870 1,436 Total liabilities 53,186 ​ 22,875 Total stockholders’ equity 443,587 345,121 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 496,773 ​ $ 367,996



