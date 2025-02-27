Sezzle Reaches Significant Milestones as Canada’s Favourite Buy Now, Pay Later App

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ: SEZL ) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle , the leading “Buy Now, Pay Later” (BNPL) solution in Canada, is proud to announce a series of significant milestones that highlight its continued growth and success. With 1.5 million Canadian users, Sezzle continues to cement its position as the highest-rated and most-reviewed BNPL app on the Canadian App Store. The platform is approaching 5 million total orders and has surpassed 50,000 Sezzle Up users—individuals working to improve their financial wellness through opt-in credit reporting.

New partnerships with retailers such as Manitobah , Allbirds Canada , Tristan , Clément , and Atlas Tools & Machinery have further fueled Sezzle’s rapid expansion. By offering flexible payment options at these popular retailers, Sezzle is helping Canadian shoppers enjoy a more seamless and rewarding experience.

“Finding new shoppers with Sezzle has been a significant win for us,” said Mike Wodtke, Chief Marketing Officer at Manitobah . “From an easy implementation process to marketing partnerships that have broadened our brand reach, Sezzle has been with us every step of the way. Since adding Sezzle, 65% of Sezzle transactions were brand new customers to Manitobah, and we’ve seen a 20% increase in Average Order Value (AOV).”

These recent partnership launches underscore Sezzle’s continued growth in the Canadian market and its dedication to providing flexible and innovative financial solutions. Key achievements include:

1.5 million all-time user sign-ups in Canada

Becoming the highest-rated and most-reviewed BNPL app on the Canadian App Store

and on the Canadian App Store Approaching 5 million total orders

Surpassing 50,000 Sezzle Up users, a program giving users the opportunity to build credit history through credit reporting

This momentum represents a significant milestone in Sezzle’s growth and reinforces its role as a leader in flexible payment solutions for Canadian consumers. “Collaborating with well-known, trusted brands has been central to our strategy as we continue expanding our reach and delivering innovative financial tools,” said Patrick Chan , Sezzle Canada GM. “As we surpass 1.5 million user sign-ups and approach 5 million total orders, we’re more committed than ever to driving growth, empowering consumers, and providing Canadians with the best BNPL experience.”

As Sezzle Canada continues to expand, it remains dedicated to empowering consumers and delivering outstanding shopping experiences for both consumers and retailers alike.

Download the Sezzle App on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store , and explore Sezzle's wide selection of Canadian merchants here.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Through its purpose-driven payment platform, Sezzle enhances consumers' purchasing power by offering interest-free installment plans, both online and in-store. With a focus on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle provides consumers with the tools to manage their spending responsibly, take control of their finances, and achieve lasting financial independence.

