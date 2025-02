Volcon Receives 500 Unit Golf Cart Order From Venom-EV

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 25, 2025, Volcon ePowersports (“Volcon”) (NASDAQ: VLCN), a provider of electric vehicles, signed a Supply Agreement with Venom-EV (“Venom”) to supply their golf carts. Venom has issued Volcon an initial order for 500 units. John Kim, Volcon’s CEO, notes “We are excited for the opportunity to be a supplier of Venom golf carts. Venom has a strong brand name in the golf cart space. They are trend setters.”

Venom has a range of premium models from 2 to 6 seats and are well appointed with options to purchase additional accessories and upgrades. Their network spans across 80 dealers in the United States.*

Further, Mr. Kim notes “The recent funding Volcon received gives us the ability to enter the golf cart market with vigor and to execute our market expansion plans. We hope that this initial order from Venom will be the first of many. We also hope to capture additional market share created by the US government tariffs on Chinese-made golf carts.”

Zack Kraus, Venom’s CEO, states: “Venom is eager to work with Volcon. Our new agreement with Volcon will help us grow our business and supply our existing dealers. We look forward to a strong relationship over the coming year and beyond.”

This Supply Agreement is included in Form 8-K filed by the Company on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov .

Link to Company video

https://youtube.com/shorts/wbcnh82GDyw

Dealership data from Venom’s website www.venom-ev.com *

About Volcon

Based in the Austin, Texas area, Volcon was founded as the first all-electric power sports company producing high-quality and sustainable electric vehicles for the outdoor community. Volcon electric vehicles are the future of off-roading, not only because of their environmental benefits but also because of their near-silent operation, which allows for a more immersive outdoor experience.

Volcon's vehicle roadmap includes both motorcycles and UTVs. Its first product, the innovative Grunt, began shipping to customers in late 2021 and combines a fat-tired physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train. The Volcon Grunt EVO, an evolution of the original Grunt with a belt drive, an improved suspension, and seat, began shipping to customers in October 2023. The Brat is Volcon's first foray into the wildly popular eBike market for both on-road and off-road riding and is currently being delivered to dealers across North America. In 2024, Volcon entered the rapidly expanding LUV and UTV market and shipped its first production MN1 unit in October 2024. The new MN1 and HF1 products empower the driver to explore the outdoors in a new and unique way that gas-powered units cannot. They offer the same thrilling performance of a standard LUV / UTV without the noise (or pollution), allowing the driver to explore the outdoors with all their senses.

