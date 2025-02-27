NV5 Expands Data Center Platform in Thailand with 250 MW of Large-Scale Projects and $6 Million Hyperscale Data Center Award

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has secured over 250 megawatts (MW) of data center projects in Thailand, reinforcing NV5’s position as a key partner in the expansion of large scale data center infrastructure. NV5 has accelerated its growth in the Thailand data center market with the recent award of a $6 million project to provide commissioning for a U.S. technology company’s hyperscale data center. NV5’s commissioning services will verify and test the facility’s systems and equipment, including leading edge cooling and ventilation systems.

“Our commitment to reliability and excellence has built long-lasting relationships with clients in Thailand and worldwide, positioning NV5 as a trusted advisor in the global growth of data centers,” said Ben Heraud, Chief Executive Officer of NV5. “As cloud services and AI drive unprecedented demand for high-performance infrastructure, we remain dedicated to delivering innovative testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) and design solutions that enhance operational efficiency, reliability, and sustainability on a global scale.”

As the second-largest digital economy in Southeast Asia, Thailand’s rapid growth is projected to surpass $50 billion in 2025. The country’s skilled workforce and significant government investment in digital infrastructure make it an attractive destination for hyperscalers seeking to expand in the region.

“NV5’s expertise in recurring commissioning and data center design services is pivotal in helping clients establish and scale their data center operations across Thailand. We have been awarded several projects, including technical due diligence, commissioning, and design for large-scale data centers, and we are excited about the growth opportunities in Thailand and the region,” said Gary Hui, Chief Operating Officer, NV5 Mission Critical.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure support, conformity assessment, buildings & technology, environmental, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

