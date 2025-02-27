Frontier Medicines to Participate in Two Upcoming March Investor Conferences

BOSTON and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Medicines Corporation, a clinical-stage precision medicine company seeking to unlock the proteome to advance transformational therapies, today announced that the senior management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in March 2025.

Frontier’s management team will host one-on-one investor meetings at the 45th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place Hotel in Boston, MA. Additionally, management will host one-on-one meetings at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami, FL. Interested investors should contact their respective TD Cowen and Leerink representatives to schedule meetings.

About Frontier Medicines

Frontier Medicines is a clinical stage precision medicine company pioneering groundbreaking medicines to transform treatment for genetically-defined patient populations, starting with oncology and immunology. Our proprietary chemoproteomics powered drug discovery engine, the Frontier™ Platform, leverages covalent chemistry and machine learning to unlock hard-to-treat disease causing proteins for drug development. Today, we are advancing a diversified pipeline of wholly-owned precision medicines against the most important drivers of cancer and high-value immunology programs. Our lead candidate, FMC-376, is a dual inhibitor of ON+OFF KRASG12C. FMC-376 is a potential best-in-class therapy designed to completely block both forms of the KRAS mutation to overcome the lack of response and resistance seen with single-acting KRASG12C inhibitors. The Frontier™ Platform also enabled the discovery of FMC-220, the first covalent p53Y220C activator, designed to overcome the limitations of potency and durability seen in non-covalent approaches. For more information, please visit www.frontiermeds.com. Follow Frontier on LinkedIn.

