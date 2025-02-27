ABM Expands and Extends Credit Agreement

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM) , a leading provider of facility solutions, today announced the successful expansion and extension of its senior secured credit agreement. The expanded credit facility now totals $2.2 billion, comprising a $1.6 billion revolving credit facility and a $600 million amortizing term loan, with a maturity date of February 26, 2030.

The amended facility replaces ABM’s prior credit agreement, which was scheduled to mature on June 28, 2026. The previous facility totaled $1.95 billion, consisting of a $1.3 billion revolving credit facility and a $650 million amortizing term loan. Prior to the amendment, the outstanding balance on the existing term loan was $528 million.

The upsized facility strengthens ABM’s capital structure, providing enhanced flexibility to fund strategic growth initiatives and operational advancements, and is reflective of the Company’s continued growth. The terms and conditions of the amended facility, effective February 26, 2025, remain largely unchanged from the prior agreement.

“We are pleased to announce the successful completion of our amended credit agreement, which underscores the confidence our banking partners have in ABM’s business and long-term strategy,” said Earl Ellis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of ABM. “This enhanced facility provides us with increased financial flexibility to execute on our growth initiatives and drive long-term value for our stakeholders.”

