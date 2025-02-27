Infinidat’s James “JT” Lewis Recognized As a 2025 CRN® Channel Leader for EMEA and APAC

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named James “JT” Lewis, Infinidat’s Director of Channel Sales for EMEA and APJ, and Regional Sales Director for DACH and France, a 2025 CRN® Channel Leader for EMEA and APAC. This is the second consecutive year that JT Lewis is recognized by CRN as a regional Channel Leader.

This CRN Channel Leaders list recognizes IT vendor and distribution executives who lead channel strategies for their organizations and drive innovations across channel initiatives in EMEA and APAC. The annual list honors channel leaders who are dedicated to building and evolving strategies that drive success for their channel partners and customers. As a highly respected Infinidat channel sales leader, Lewis strategically sets the channel agenda across the regions.

“At Infinidat, we empower our channel partners to find and capitalize on new sales opportunities in the enterprise market. A focus on pursuing new customer accounts, embracing the use cases where we excel, and leveraging Infinidat’s award-winning differentiation is key to the growth of our partners’ businesses,” said JT Lewis, who provides channel sales leadership for both EMEA and APJ. “Not only is Infinidat’s Partner Program comprehensive, compelling and competitive, but we hold ourselves to the highest standard to provide unmatched white glove support to our partners. We make it easy to do business with Infinidat, and I predict our partners will increase their revenues in 2025 when they share this focus with us as a trusted partner.”

Lewis is responsible for all of Infinidat's sales activities through the channel, leading the way for further strategic growth in both EMEA and APJ. His role was expanded in July 2024 with a promotion because of his success in the channel. In his role as Channel Director, EMEA and APJ, he has been instrumental in successfully growing Infinidat's business in these regions and increasing channel engagement, building a strong ecosystem of dedicated channel partners. Lewis drove new enhancements to the company’s Partner Program for EMEA and APJ in 2024 to augment the experience that channel partners have with Infinidat. Enhancements included new tiering levels for partners, an enhanced deal registration process, new backend rebates, and redesigned criteria for MDF.

Lewis, who joined Infinidat in 2022 to head up channel sales for the company in EMEA and APJ, has extensive channel expertise and experience. Prior to Infinidat, he worked for Data Interchange as head of channel sales and was the strategy and growth officer for Altdata Technology Solutions, focusing on the cybersecurity market. He spent 15 years at EMC and RSA, based in London and Frankfurt, where he built up comprehensive experience in the recruitment, enablement, and leadership of channel partners and distributors.

“The leaders we honor this year reimagine what’s possible in the channel and consistently deliver best-in-class programs that drive results for solution providers across EMEA,” said Victoria Pavlova, Editor, CRN UK, at The Channel Company. “Their ability to forge meaningful partnerships and craft dynamic strategies is transformative for providers and the channel. It’s a privilege to recognize their groundbreaking contributions and celebrate their role in shaping the future of the channel.”

Recognized for the positive difference that he has made for channel partners since joining Infinidat, Lewis was one of CRN’s Regional Channel Chiefs last year when CRN UK launched their inaugural Regional Channel Chiefs list, which covers EMEA and APAC channel leaders. The 2025 accolade for Lewis expands recognition of him in APAC as well.

CRN’s 2025 Channel Leaders list is available at CRN UK.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

About Infinidat

Infinidat provides enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services based on InfiniVerse®. This unique platform delivers outstanding IT operating benefits, support for modern workloads across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infinidat's cyber resilient-by-design infrastructure, consumption-based performance, 100% availability, and cyber security guaranteed SLAs align with enterprise IT and business priorities. Infinidat’s award-winning platform-native data services and acclaimed white glove service are continuously recommended by customers, as recognized by Gartner® Peer Insights reviews. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat

Read our blog

Follow us on X

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our partner

Media Contact

Infinidat

Sapna Capoor

Director of Global Communications

scapoor@infinidat.com I Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159