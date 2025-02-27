Shining a spotlight on the Montreal Chest Institute

MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Montreal Chest Institute (MCI) of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) has once again been recognized among the World’s Best Hospitals in Newsweek’s 2025 rankings, a recognition reserved for hospitals that have consistently outperformed global standards.

“The MCI has long been a leader in respiratory medicine, combining world-class care and innovative research under one roof to help people breathe easier. We are incredibly proud of the work being done, which reflects the dedication of our teams and those who support us by making what we do possible.”

—Dr. Ron Olivenstein, Director of the Montreal Chest Institute and MUHC Respiratory Division

The MCI thrives thanks to the MUHC Foundation’s $10 million Dream Big: Breathe Easier campaign, which is transforming respiratory care by funding groundbreaking research and patient care. Donor support fuels innovation, allowing the team to focus on what matters most: breathtaking research and breath-giving care. Every dollar donated paves the way for lifesaving advancements in the field.

“There is remarkable work being done at the MCI and the MUHC. MUHC Foundation donors play a crucial role in ensuring that groundbreaking research and exceptional care remain possible. This recognition affirms that the MCI is a leader not just in Canada, but on the world stage.”

—Marie-Hélène Laramée, President and CEO of the MUHC Foundation.

For over a century, the MCI has been a driving force in innovative respiratory medicine, pioneering discoveries like the link between asbestos and lung cancer and personalized treatments for asthma and latent tuberculosis. Today, its experts continue to push the boundaries of science, like Dr. Darcy Wagner, a leading bioengineer at the MCI who is working with sophisticated 3D bioprinters to reconstruct parts of a lung from scratch.

“With only 7,000 lung transplants performed annually worldwide and millions of patients waiting, we are working to revolutionize treatment options for those with severe lung disease. The therapeutic possibilities of such technology are endless and are the future of personalized medicine.”

—Dr. Darcy Wagner, Canada Excellence Research Chair in Lung Regenerative Medicine, Meakins-Christie Laboratories

The MCI blends research, teaching, and patient care to develop innovative, personalized prevention and treatment strategies. The Living Laboratory, led by Dr. Basil Petrof, harnesses modern technology to analyze vast health data, detecting patterns like genetic responses to treatments or early signs of lung disease. This deeper understanding paves the way for highly personalized and preventive treatments and will serve as an umbrella for all other research projects at the MCI.

“The MCI has always been a vibrant hub for innovation in respiratory health, and to be consistently recognized as such on the international stage is a great honour. The teams of dedicated health care professionals and researchers at the MCI are working together not only to develop the highest quality treatments but also to redefine the future of respiratory medicine.”

—Dr. Basil Petrof, Director of the McGill Respiratory Division and MUHC Respiratory Research Program

Year after year, the MCI has been recognized for its leadership in clinical care, research, and medical education, recruiting many sought-after clinicians, researchers, and promising early-career scientists from across the globe.

“Our team continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in respiratory care and research, while keeping our focus squarely on every patient we are privileged to look after. This honour belongs to all the health professionals, scientists and administrative staff who have together built our success.”

--Dr. Kevin Schwartzman, Associate Chair for Research, Department of Medicine, McGill University; past Director of McGill and MUHC Respiratory Divisions (2014-2023)

From COPD to lung cancer, the MCI is at the forefront of the latest in respiratory research and treatments. Dr. Anne Gonzalez is using advanced technology, known as robotic bronchoscopy, to transform the model of care for early lung cancer diagnosis across Quebec—the #1 cause of cancer-related deaths globally.

“Bringing robotic bronchoscopy to the MUHC represents a step toward the future of health care, and especially lung cancer care. This new tool will help us diagnose lung cancer and other serious conditions early, when they are more treatable. Our goal is to lay the groundwork for a transformative project that becomes integrated into Quebec’s Health and Social Services Network.”

—Dr. Anne Gonzalez, Director of the MCI Day Hospital and Interventional Pulmonology Program

While the MCI’s experts are busy in the clinics and research laboratories, philanthropy is their lifeline. Every dollar donated can make the difference between the standard of care and excellence, enabling them to go above and beyond what is expected. The MUHC Foundation is proud to be a part of this movement to help people breathe easier and live longer and is thankful to their large community of donors who make this possible.

With their help, we are building a healthier future where no one struggles to catch a breath.

For more information about the Montreal Chest Institute and how you can support its mission, visit https://muhcfoundation.com/works/breathe-easier

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation raises funds to support excellence in patient care, research and teaching at the McGill University Health Centre, one of the top university hospitals in Canada. Our Dream Big Campaign to change the course of lives and medicine is raising millions of dollars to solve humanity’s deadliest puzzles: treat deadly infectious lung diseases; end cancer as a life-threatening illness; fix broken hearts through innovative cardiac care; detect the silent killers—ovarian and endometrial cancers—early; create the best skilled health care teams in Canada; and much more. We are rallying our entire community to solve the world’s most complex health care challenges. https://muhcfoundation.com

