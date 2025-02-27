MovieCoin (MOV) Shaping the Future of Film Investment with Winvest Group

RENO, NEVADA, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A visionary investment team has launched MovieCoin (MOV), a blockchain-powered financing platform designed to support Winvest Group's (OTCQB: WNLV) development in movie production and Launchrr aggregation platform. MOV leverages a new financial model to bridge crypto investment with traditional capital markets, fostering long-term growth for investors.





A New Era of Film & Web3 Investment

MOV is an independent initiative dedicated to uncovering Winvest Group's growth potential. Instead of traditional fundraising, the partnership of Winvest Group and MOV introduces a decentralized financing mechanism, allowing crypto community investors to support Winvest Group's film and content projects.

How MOV Benefits Stakeholders

MOV enables investors to participate in the movie production project, token staking, participate in ecosystem activities and DAO decisions. Revenues channel can be derived from box office revenues, streaming rights, and Web3 integrations, ensuring a hybrid investment model that bridges cryptocurrency and traditional stock markets. However, the value of MOV may fluctuate based on market conditions and regulatory factors.

"MOV provides a new avenue for investors to gain exposure to both blockchain and traditional capital markets," said Jeffrey Wong, CEO of Winvest. "By supporting Winvest Group, we create a synergy between Web3 innovation and established entertainment industry."

Crypto Meets Traditional Finance: The Future of Capital Growth

MOV is reshaping investment strategies by combining blockchain transparency with the stability of a publicly listed company. This hybrid approach allows investors to participate in MOV's token economy and long-term financial ecosystem. Winvest Group is exploring blockchain and entertainment partnerships, aiming for a long-term collaboration with MOV Token to deepen resource integration and enhance value for both entities. MOV operates independently and facilitates participation in blockchain token but is not SEC-registered and may be subject to varying regulations.

Investment & Tokenomics

MOV Utility: Funding films, staking, DAO

Investor Perks: Both crypto and traditional investments

Blockchain Network: Solana

Website: https://www.movcoin.co/

Whitepaper: https://movie-coin.gitbook.io/moviecoin-whitepaper

About Winvest Group

Winvest Group (OTCQB: WNLV) is pioneering a decentralized, investor-centric entertainment ecosystem with the vision of creating For Lasting Joy. By leveraging Web3, blockchain, and AI, the company redefines film investment and distribution, unlocking value and fostering creativity. Through MovieCoin (MOV), Winvest empowers investors and creators with innovation and transparency. More than financial returns, we strive to build a legacy of joy, creativity, and connection. Join us in shaping the future of entertainment.

For more information, visit: https://www.winvestgroup.co

Safe Harbor Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary due to market conditions, regulatory changes, and business execution factors. The company does not guarantee financial performance or investment returns.

For media inquiries:

Connie Ting

Winvest Group Limited

50 West Liberty Street, Suite 880, Reno NV 89501

Email: connie.ting@winxglobal.com

Phone: 775-996-0288