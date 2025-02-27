RHR International Announces New Head of Coaching & Development

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The globally respected leadership consulting firm RHR International today announced Nicole Forward as Head of Coaching and Development. Forward will lead one of the firm’s most sought-after leadership solutions focused on helping leaders achieve the measurable results required to lead their organizations into the future.

“I look forward to advancing RHR’s highly regarded Coaching and Development solutions and helping clients build their cultures of development,” said Forward. “I know from experience that leadership development can transform how leaders manage change, enhance enterprise thinking, and make higher quality decisions.”

Forward brings more than two decades of experience partnering with top executives and successfully aligning their coaching and development programs with business goals. Prior to joining RHR, she held executive roles at Fortune 100 companies including Netflix, where she established the first executive coaching practice, as well as T-Mobile and CitiBank, where she revitalized the portfolio of executive leadership development offerings. She earned a master’s degree in human development from Colorado State University and a bachelor’s degree in communications from Pepperdine University.

“RHR’s Coaching and Development solutions are designed to build world-class leaders who are prepared to deliver on the strategic and people imperatives of the business,” said RHR Chief Executive Officer Jessica Bigazzi Foster. “We are excited to bring Nicole’s deep expertise to take our solutions to the next level and continue to provide leading-edge offerings.”

About RHR International:

For 80 years, RHR International has been a globally respected leadership consulting firm comprised of behavioral scientists and practitioners dedicated to helping CEOs, board members, executives, business teams, and HR professionals master the art and science of leadership. RHR’s solutions use the combined power of psychology, business expertise, and the newest technologies to solve complex leadership challenges through world-class assessments and coaching/development programs.