Adventure Box Signs Letter of Intent for Acquisition of Zefr Media's Intellectual Property - Empowering iGaming Innovation and Unlocking Untapped Player Demographics

As Previously Announced on February 11, 2025

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adventure Box Technology AB (STO: ADVBOX) Adventure Box Technology AB ("Adventure Box" or "the Company") announced on February 11, 2025, that it has entered a fully binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire the intellectual property of Zefr Media, a pioneering force in the iGaming sector. This strategic acquisition bolsters Adventure Box's leadership capabilities while enabling the Company to drive groundbreaking innovations and capture untapped player demographics.

Leveraging pioneering iGaming expertise

Zefr Media has been at the forefront of the iGaming industry, launching one of the world's first online casinos in 1995 and developing one of the earliest interactive sports betting platforms in 2004. Recognized as one of North America's top iGaming companies, its revolutionary one-page wagering platform has set standards now adopted by major sports betting operators. The seasoned Zefr Media team has also orchestrated multiple IPOs and exits, raised over $1 billion in financing, and executed more than twenty mergers and acquisitions with a combined transaction value exceeding $3 billion.

Under the terms of the transaction, Adventure Box will provide approximately $2.5 million USD in compensation, structured as follows:

$1,300,000.00 USD, and

$1,200,000.00 USD in Adventure Box common shares.

This transaction is subject to approval at an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting and customary due diligence and regulatory clearances. It is expected that this transaction will close in early Q2, 2025. Adventure Box is reviewing various financing proposals for this transaction.

Further, it is expected that Zefr Media's management team will join Adventure Box's management in complementary roles, indefinitely.

Transformative growth for Adventure Box

"This acquisition of Zefr Media's intellectual property marks a transformative step for Adventure Box, by integrating Zefr Media's innovative platform and deep industry expertise, we are uniquely positioned to further accelerate our growth, streamline our operations, and unlock significant value for our customers and partners." - Duncan McIntyre, CEO of Adventure Box.

A Partnership Poised for Industry Leadership

"The partnership between Adventure Box and Zefr Media represents a fusion of innovation, expertise, and ambition, leveraging our technology and experience, we will enhance user experiences, optimize operations, and introduce next-generation iGaming solutions. This collaboration provides an exceptional opportunity to accelerate Adventure Box's mission to lead digital transformation across all business segments, ensuring that customers, partners, and stakeholders benefit from unparalleled value." - James Chung, CEO of Zefr Media.

For more information, please contact:

Duncan McIntyre

Adventure Box Technology AB (publ)

d.mcintyre@liongaming.io

d.mcintyre@adventurebox.com

+1 (778) 996-3596

About Adventure Box Technology AB (publ)

Adventure Box Technology offers KoGaMa, an online game creation platform that provides user-friendly tools for creating and sharing unique gaming experiences. With its innovative multiplayer editor and thriving user marketplace, KoGaMa empowers users to collaborate, create and customise content in a dynamic social metaverse. The company's world-leading streaming technology is patent-protected. Founded in Stockholm in 2014, the company now also has staff in Seville, Copenhagen and Madrid. Adventure Box is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker ADVBOX and ISIN code SE0012955276. Berg Securities is the Company's Certified Adviser and can be reached via e-mail ca@bergssecurities.se and telephone +46 739 49 62 50.