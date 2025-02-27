Gelteq’s Sportsgel Brand Named Official Sponsor of the Professional Pickleball Tour and League of Australia and New Zealand

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ: GELS) (“Gelteq” or the “Company”), a global biotechnology company that specializes in the formulation, development, and manufacturing of ingestible gel technology, announces today that its sport-focused brand Sportsgel has been named an official sponsor of the Professional Pickleball Tour and League of Australia and New Zealand, PPA Tour Australia (“PPAA”), and Major League Pickleball Australia (“MLPA”). Boasting the highest level and prize money of the sport in Oceania, PPAA and MLPA feature Pro teams, and high-profile owners including former World No.1 golfer Adam Scott, NBA Star Patty Mills, five-time Olympian Nat Cook, and cricketing legend Steve Smith.

“Pickleball has become one of the fastest growing sports in the world, and we are thrilled to partner with PPAA and MLPA,” said Nathan Givoni, Gelteq Co-Founder and CEO. “With our innovative platform, along with the expertise of our new Head of Sports Performance, Matthew Jones, we will collaborate with PPAA, MLPA, and their partners, teams, and athletes to develop tailored, league-branded products specific to the rigors of pickleball.”

The three-year sponsorship agreement with each organization grants Gelteq exclusivity for any consumable performance, health, recovery or other sports related gels. The sponsorship will feature on-court branding for Sportsgel at all events run or operated by PPAA and MLPA with additional branding on team apparel and across social and digital platforms.

PPAA and MLPA CEO and Co-Founder Adam Thompson said, “Gelteq’s customizable gel-based delivery platform offers our teams the opportunity to redefine hydration and recovery for our sport. With the solutions we are going to develop together, our athletes can be confident they’re getting high quality products to be their best on match day.”

About Gelteq Limited:

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Gelteq (NASDAQ: GELS) is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing white label gel-based delivery solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care, and other products. Gelteq advances and commercializes its delivery solutions within five core verticals: pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications, and sports nutrition. The Company’s unique formulation directly addresses the issues associated with traditional drug delivery methods such as difficulty swallowing, taste of unpalatable ingredients, and dosage control. For more information, visit www.gelteq.com and our sportsgel brand website www.sportsgel.com.

About PPA Tour Australia and Major League Pickleball Australia:

PPA Tour Australia (“PPAA”) is the official Professional Pickleball Tour of Australia and New Zealand, featuring the best players, highest prize money, and world-class events across the region. Committed to expanding the sport, PPAA provides elite competition, top-tier training, and strategic partnerships to elevate pickleball’s presence. Alongside the tour, Major League Pickleball Australia (MLPA) brings a high-stakes team-based format, featuring high-profile owners such as Adam Scott, Patty Mills, Nat Cook, and Steve Smith, further driving the sport’s growth and mainstream appeal.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Gelteq’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future orders relating to Gelteq’s products, the success of new programs, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gelteq in general, see the risk factors in its Annual Report on 20-F filed on November 15, 2024. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gelteq undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

CORE IR

516-222-2560

PR@gelteq.com