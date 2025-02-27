HashPower Secures Up To $50M Investment MOU in Consensus HK





HONG KONG, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashPower is excited to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) securing up to $50 million in investment for $HPX During a Successful AI & DePIN Powerhouse Event in Consensus HK by HashPower and DePIN X, marking a significant step toward the expansion of AI, DePIN, and decentralized infrastructure innovation.

This announcement follows the resounding success of AI & DePIN Powerhouse, a premier Web3 event that gathered over 2,000 attendees, including top founders, investors, and industry experts. The event featured thought-provoking panels, networking opportunities, and insightful keynotes, and a firechat with Invest HK on the future of decentralized AI and infrastructure.

This strategic MOU established with Aethir, Network3, Multiple Network, XPIN Network, Planck Network, DMC AI, and Inferix, aims to foster ecosystem growth, technological advancements, and industry-wide collaboration. Through targeted investments, resource sharing, and joint research initiatives, this partnership will drive sustainable development across AI-powered decentralized infrastructure.









A Huge Thank You to Our Sponsors and partners

The success of AI & DePIN Powerhouse would not have been possible without the generous support of our Diamond sponsors and partners: Gaianet、DMC.AI、Wearfit、BIT、Likwid.fi、IO.net，IoTeX，Filecoin，elizaOS，Amber Group，Fenbushi Capital，Nubila，Cyberport，FBG capital. This elite gathering discussed the new cycle of crypto mining, AI, DePIN (decentralized hardware infrastructure) and RWA (real assets on the chain)

Network3: Network3 is a revolutionary technology that builds a decentralized Edge AI infrastructure, helping AI developers worldwide inference, train, or validate models quickly, conveniently, and efficiently. Network3 has surpassed 630K+ global active nodes, onlined 9,500+ mining machines, raised $5.5M in pre-seed and seed rounds, and $N3 was listed on Bybit, Gate, and BingX on January 22, 2025

Autonomys: Autonomys is a verticalized decentralized AI (deAI) stack encompassing high-throughput permanent distributed storage, data availability / access layer, scalable distributed compute, and a modular execution layer. Our deAI ecosystem provides all the essential components to build and deploy super dApps (AI-powered dApps) and on-chain agents, equipping them with advanced AI capabilities for dynamic and autonomous functionality.

About HashPower

HashPower is revolutionizing the mining industry by bringing traditional operations on-chain. With a globally distributed infrastructure and a commitment to transparency, HashPower makes mining accessible and rewarding for everyone. Learn more at https://www.hashpowerx.com/ .

About DePIN X

DePINX is a leading mining operator and investment institution in the field of AI and DePIN, with 7 years of rich experience in DePIN mining. The company manages a $50 million mining fund and operates H100 and H200 GPU clusters worth more than $100 million. We maintain in-depth cooperation with top venture capital institutions and mainstream exchanges such as Hashkey, Fenbushi Capital, and Waterdrip Capital, and jointly launched the "Super Node Program". DePINX is committed to providing comprehensive mining design, technical support and one-stop solutions for AI and DePIN projects, helping projects grow rapidly and promoting long-term sustainable development and ecological win-win. Please follow us on Twitter for the latest updates: https://x.com/depin_x

