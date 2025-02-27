Veteran Litigator Robert L. "Bo" Johnson Joins Upchurch Watson White & Max as Mediator

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group proudly welcomes Robert L. “Bo” Johnson, an accomplished trial attorney with nearly 40 years of experience, to its distinguished panel of mediators. Mr. Johnson brings a wealth of personal injury defense and complex litigation expertise, making him a valuable addition to the firm’s growing roster of dispute resolution professionals.

“We are delighted to welcome this gifted trial lawyer to our team,” said John Upchurch, the firm’s president. “Bo Johnson is a highly respected member of the legal community and is poised to effectively apply his broad experience on behalf of our litigation clients who seek early resolution of their cases through mediation. We look forward to a warm and rewarding relationship.”





Mr. Johnson has dedicated his career to handling high-stakes litigation, primarily in the areas of personal injury, representing both the defense and injured parties; insurance disputes; and other civil litigation. He has spent decades advocating for clients as a partner at Sellars, Marion, Bachi & Contri, PA, where he built a reputation for strategic case analysis, effective negotiation, and a deep understanding of Florida’s legal landscape. Add both sides representing injured parties

A Florida native, Mr. Johnson earned his Juris Doctor from Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law in 1984 and his Bachelor of Science from Florida State University in 1981. He began his legal career as a prosecutor with the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office, gaining trial experience in more than 100 cases – including high-profile capital first-degree murder, vehicular homicide and capital sexual battery – before transitioning into private practice.

Over the years, he has been consistently recognized for his excellence, having earned distinctions such as Super Lawyers® and Best Lawyers in America® listings, an AV Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, a Florida Legal Elite designation and recognition in the Top Lawyers edition of Palm Beach Illustrated.

As a certified mediator, Mr. Johnson is committed to helping parties find efficient and fair resolutions outside the courtroom. His extensive litigation background equips him to handle a wide range of disputes, bringing a balanced perspective to the mediation table.

For details or to schedule a mediation with Mr. Johnson, contact his case manager, Danielle Leigh, at dleigh@uww-adr.com or (800) 863-1462.

