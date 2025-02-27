Flexera Announces 2024 Partner of the Year Award Winners

ITASCA, Ill, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera , a global leader in technology spend and risk management, has announced the winners of its annual Flexera Partner of the Year Awards. The 2024 honorees—including Capgemini (EPA: CAP), Noventiq Holdings PLC, Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT), NTT DATA (TSE: 9613) and Deloitte—have been recognized for their exceptional commitment to delivering high-quality solutions and services that drive measurable success, business value, and return on investment for customers.



“Our partners are essential to helping organizations navigate the complexities of their technology investments and maximize their value,” said Brian Hibner, Senior Vice President of Alliances and Services at Flexera. “This year’s award winners exemplify excellence in delivering superior business outcomes to clients and driving industry innovation. MSPs, distributors, resellers and more are a critical part of many of our customers’ technology journey, and Flexera is honored to collaborate with our partners to accelerate their business goals and create new services that address customers’ technology spend and risk management needs.”

Flexera’s 2024 Partner of the Year Award Winners

Partner of the Year – SoftwareOne: SoftwareOne has earned the distinguished title of Flexera Partner of the Year for its outstanding performance in driving new business growth and ensuring long-term customer success through high renewal rates. Their deep expertise, strategic approach, and commitment to delivering value with Flexera solutions set them apart as a leader in the industry.

Honorable mentions: Deloitte and Softcat PLC (LSE: SCT).

Customer Success Partner of the Year – Chemtrols Infotech Pvt. Ltd: Chemtrols Infotech has been honored as Flexera’s Customer Success Partner of the Year for maintaining the highest customer retention rate. Their unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional service, proactive engagement, and measurable value has reinforced their reputation as a trusted partner. Through collaboration with Flexera, Chemtrols empowers enterprises to optimize their IT investments and ensure long-term success.

Flexera’s Technology Intelligence Partner of the Year award aims to highlight outstanding contributions in delivering exceptional value, expertise, and innovation using Flexera’s Technology Intelligence products and solutions. Their deep expertise in technology intelligence, cost optimization, and software asset management has enabled organizations to gain greater visibility and control over their IT environments. The partner award winners by region are:

North America: Capgemini

Capgemini EMEA: Noventiq Solutions

Noventiq Solutions APAC: Insight Technology



Flexera’s FinOps Partner of the Year award is given to partners who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in helping organizations maximize cloud efficiency, optimize IT spending, and implement best-in-class FinOps practices. Their expertise in leveraging Flexera’s solutions has enabled businesses across key regions to gain deeper financial visibility and control over their cloud investments. The partner award winners by region are:

North America: NTT DATA

NTT DATA EMEA: Deloitte

The winners were celebrated at a virtual awards ceremony on February 26, 2025.

The winners were celebrated at a virtual awards ceremony on February 26, 2025.

About Flexera

Flexera helps organizations understand and maximize the value of their technology, saving billions of dollars in wasted spend. Powered by the Flexera Technology Intelligence Platform, our award-winning IT asset management, FinOps and SaaS management solutions provide comprehensive visibility and actionable insights on an organization’s entire IT ecosystem. This intelligence enables IT, finance, procurement and cloud teams to address skyrocketing costs, optimize spend, mitigate risk and identify opportunities to create positive business outcomes. More than 50,000 global organizations rely on Flexera and its Technopedia reference library, the largest repository of technology asset data. Learn more at flexera.com.