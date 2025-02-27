Mullen Announces Class 1 EV Cargo Van Purchase and Delivery to Orange County, North Carolina

The Mullen ONE EV cargo van will be deployed by Orange County’s Solid Waste Management Department, supporting its Climate Action Plan, which aims to transition the county’s fleet to all-electric vehicles

BREA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces the purchase and delivery of the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van to local government Orange County, North Carolina. The vehicle will be deployed by Orange County’s Solid Waste Management Department, and the order will be fulfilled by National Auto Fleet Group (NAFG), an authorized Mullen dealer. Mullen Commercial EVs are now available for purchase on Sourcewell under NAFG’s Sourcewell Contract # 091521-NAF, which offers Class 1-3 electric vehicles to government agencies across the United States.

Nestled in the hills of the North Carolina Piedmont, Orange County is located between the Research Triangle Park and the Triad cities of Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point, and is home to more than 140,000 residents. The county includes historic Hillsborough, the county seat; Chapel Hill, home to the University of North Carolina; and Carrboro and Mebane, former railroad and mill towns. This purchase from its Solid Waste Management Department supports Orange County’s Climate Action Plan, which aims to transition the county’s fleet to all-electric by 2025.

The Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van offers the versatility and efficiency necessary for the Solid Waste Management Department’s daily operations. Its zero-emission operation directly contributes to Orange County’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and achieve its electrification goals.

“Mullen Commercial EVs are perfectly suited for the demands of government agencies and municipal operations, providing a reliable and sustainable solution for various departments," said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. "We are confident that Orange County, North Carolina, will find the Mullen ONE to be an efficient addition to the Solid Waste Management Department's fleet, allowing them to provide essential services while minimizing environmental impact.”



Mullen’s commercial EV lineup includes the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van, and the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last-mile delivery. Both vehicles are available for sale and in full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) certifications denoting strict adherence to clean air emissions standards.

About Orange County, North Carolina

To learn more visit www.OrangeCountyNC.gov.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. The Company’s commercial dealer network consists of seven dealers, which includes Papé Kenworth, Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group, Eco Auto, and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key West Coast, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, New England, and Mid-Atlantic markets.

On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors, of Oak Park, Michigan, became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive. Bollinger Motors has passed numerous milestones including its B4, Class 4 electric truck production launch on Sept. 16, 2024, and the development of a world-class dealer and service network with over 50 locations across the United States.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

