The Evolution of Tech Transfer and Innovation is Here

ARVADA, CO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellspring, the global leader in technology transfer and innovation management solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Evolve, its next-generation platform designed to revolutionize the way research institutions, corporations, and government agencies manage intellectual property and innovation. This milestone coincides with Wellspring’s bold rebrand, marking a new era of innovation.

Introducing Evolve: A Transformational Leap in Technology Transfer

For over 20 years, Wellspring has set the standard in technology transfer solutions. With Evolve, the company introduces a fully reimagined platform that enhances efficiency, streamlines operations, and empowers technology transfer offices (TTOs) like never before. Built on Wellspring’s trusted foundation and shaped by customer feedback, Evolve supercharges workflows, streamlines operations, and scales with TTO’s growth—delivering measurable impact from research to commercialization.

“Evolve is more than an upgrade—we’re proud to say it’s a transformational game-changer for TTOs,” said Sean Downs, Wellspring CEO. “With a modernized user experience, AI-driven automation, and seamless integrations, Evolve sets a new benchmark for the industry.”

A Bold New Brand for a Bold New Future

Coinciding with the launch of Evolve, Wellspring is unveiling a refreshed brand identity, symbolizing its commitment to powering the full innovation lifecycle—from discovery to impact.

“Since it’s inception, Wellspring has been at the forefront of innovation,” said Sean Downs, CEO at Wellspring. “Our new brand reflects our evolution, our growth, and our mission to empower organizations with best-in-class solutions that drive transformation.”

This rebrand follows the integration of Wellspring Worldwide and Sopheon, creating an unparalleled global provider of innovation software. With expanded capabilities across technology transfer, R&D management, and product innovation, Wellspring is uniquely positioned to help organizations navigate the future of innovation.

The Wellspring Frog: A Symbol of Transformation

A standout element of the rebrand is the introduction of the Wellspring frog, representing adaptability, growth, and impact. “Frogs don’t just survive—they thrive,” said Sean Reiter, CMO at Wellspring. “That’s the essence of innovation: continuous evolution, adaptation, and progress. Our new identity embraces this spirit, signaling a new chapter for Wellspring and our customers.”

Join us at AUTM 2025

Wellspring will officially unveil Evolve and its new brand identity at the AUTM 2025 Annual Meeting this week. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience live demos, speak with the Wellspring team, and explore how Evolve can transform their innovation strategy.

About Evolve

Evolve is Wellspring’s next-generation platform for technology transfer and innovation offices, designed to streamline operations and maximize impact. Whether managing intellectual property at a research institution or a multinational corporation, Evolve provides an intuitive solution tailored to the needs of universities, government agencies, startups, corporations, and research institutions.

Backed by Wellspring’s wealth of expertise in Tech Transfer and Innovation, Evolve is built on a modern technology stack that delivers lightning-fast page load times, instant reporting, and world-class uptime. The platform leverages AI-driven automation to enhance reporting, alerts, and background processes, all while seamlessly integrating with enterprise systems. With its flexibility and scalability, Evolve empowers organizations to operate more efficiently so everyone in your office can get more done in less time – so you can focus on growing the real-world value of innovation.

About Wellspring

For academic institutions and government agencies to forward-thinking corporations bringing products to market. Wellspring is the premier innovation and IP management partner that bridges the gap between research and commercialization, activating opportunities and driving growth. We deliver solutions that simplify complex processes, from initial discovery to market success, giving our customers the ability to innovate more effectively and efficiently. To learn more about Wellspring and its suite of innovation technology products, please visit www.wellspring.com to check out the new brand and innovation stories that transform tomorrow.