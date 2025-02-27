Bruno Lacoste Promoted to Group Leader, Signaling and Security, at Lumine Group to Strengthen Leadership in Telecommunications Innovation

LOWELL, Mass., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan.ium Platform today announced that Bruno Lacoste has been appointed to a new position with the parent company as Group Leader Signaling and Security, Lumine Group Inc. This is an additional responsibility to his role as CEO of Titan.ium Platform. This promotion recognizes Lacoste’s exceptional leadership and reflects the Lumine Group ’s commitment to strengthening its leadership in telecommunications innovation.

In his new role, Lacoste will leverage his deep industry expertise with more than 20 years of experience at telecommunications and software companies and lead cross-company collaboration within Lumine Group. His role underscores the significance of signaling and security technologies in shaping the future of communications networks worldwide.

“Bruno’s tenure as CEO has been transformative for Titan.ium,” said Tony Garcia, group president at Lumine Group. “Under his leadership, the company achieved remarkable milestones, including the successful modernization of critical network infrastructures for leading global operators. As Group Leader, Signaling and Security, Bruno’s vision and expertise will continue to be a driving force behind our innovation and growth.”

Lacoste joined Titan.ium in 2017 helping to position the company as a trusted partner to the world’s top communications service providers. Over the years, he has been instrumental in advancing Titan.ium’s cloud-native solutions, forging strong relationships with customers, and driving strategic initiatives that solidified the company’s leadership in the telecommunications industry.

“I am looking forward to taking on this new role and building on Lumine’s mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower our customers,” said Lacoste. “The telecommunications landscape is evolving rapidly, and I look forward to focusing on our world-class signaling and security portfolio to drive innovation and ensure our customers remain at the forefront of this transformation.”

This promotion reflects Lumine Group’s commitment to talent development and nurturing growth to position itself for continued success with a global portfolio of communications and media software businesses.

About Lumine Group

Lumine Group (TSXV: LMN) acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market software businesses in the Communications and Media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com .

About Titan.ium Platform

Titan.ium Platform is a leader in signaling, routing, subscriber data management, and security software and services. Our solutions, which are deployed in more than 80 countries by over 180 companies, including eight of the world’s top 10 communications service providers and all of the top five, are a testament to our industry leadership. Titan.ium supports any network, domain, signaling protocol, and infrastructure with advanced routing capabilities and a unified end-user experience. For more information, please visit https://titaniumplatform.com .

Media Contact

Glenn Rossman

glenn@eckertcomms.com

914-623-8354