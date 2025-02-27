Merchants Insurance Group Connects to Tarmika and Ask Kodiak

Chicago, IL., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that Merchants Insurance Group has gone live on Tarmika, the single-entry commercial lines quoting application powered by the Ivans Distribution Platform. Agents using Tarmika can now quote Merchants’ commercial lines BOP and Contractor products via the platform.

Merchants went live on Ask Kodiak in 2024, enabling agents utilizing Ask Kodiak to access the carrier’s most up-to-date appetite within their typical workflows. Because Ask Kodiak supports Ivans Distribution Platform quotes, Merchants was able to smoothly merge its appetite on Ask Kodiak with the Tarmika application.

Merchants Insurance Group is a leading regional property and casualty insurance carrier specializing in commercial lines. Merchants sells exclusively through independent insurance agents. Concentrated in the northeast United States, Merchants does business in Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

Tarmika seamlessly integrates with Applied Epic and EZLynx and offers agents a streamlined quoting process where they can easily pass key risk data points between applications, ensuring a smooth and efficient quoting experience. This integration also allows agents to track activities and important quoting details directly in the management system, providing a comprehensive and convenient quoting solution.

Through a free online search tool, and APIs into many leading agency systems, Ask Kodiak enables producers to instantly identify carrier appetite when searching for markets to submit new and renewal business. The application enables producers to reduce dependency on traditional, more time-consuming methods of identifying appetite. Agencies can build new business opportunities with appointed carriers.

“As agents’ operations continue to modernize, they are demanding connected experiences from their carrier partners to make their day-to-day workflows more efficient,” said Graham Blackwell, president, Applied Systems. “We are thrilled to partner with Merchants on the Tarmika integration.”

