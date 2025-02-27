TigerConnect to Launch Pre-Hospital and Transfer Solutions to Streamline Emergency Care Coordination and Improve Patient Throughput at HIMSS 25

SANTA MONICA, CA., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerConnect, the leading unified healthcare communications platform, today announced the general availability of its TigerConnect Pre-Hospital solution and early access availability to its TigerConnect Transfer solution.The solutions streamline a wide range of emergency medical services (EMS), emergency department (ED), and transfer workflows to improve patient throughput and outcomes. These solutions extend TigerConnect’s vision to unify healthcare communication by strengthening the connection between EMS and hospital care teams, allowing for better preparation before patient arrival and digitizing transfer coordination for easier capacity management. TigerConnect customers will also gain early access to new collaboration and communications features slated for general availability later this year.

Traditional EMS-to-ED communication tools, which often include radios and pagers, can lead to miscommunication challenges and inefficiencies in delivering accurate information to hospital care teams. This in turn creates delays in treatments and patient hand-off, misallocation of resources, and loss of productivity for both EMS and ED teams. Coordinating transfers, whether from the ED to the floor or interfacility, has historically been an inefficient manual process, requiring multiple phone calls. Better care coordination and automation are needed to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and enhance clinician efficiency.

“Building on our recent acquisition of Twiage, the addition of TigerConnect Pre-Hospital and Transfer to our suite of solutions is further advancing our mission of unifying healthcare communication by connecting care delivery partners such as EMS, ED teams, and transfer centers to improve patient care,” said Saurin Shah, Chief Product Officer at TigerConnect. “Our solutions streamline communication by routing case and patient information to the right specialists and care teams prior to the patient’s arrival, reducing time-to-treatment. Care teams can now make better, faster decisions by communicating with more situational awareness.”

In addition to the TigerConnect Pre-Hospital and Transfer solutions, TigerConnect is releasing additional product features for general availability as well as early access features for existing customers:

Availability Status (General Availability), gives clinicians more control over their notifications by enhancing the Do Not Disturb (DND) setting with scheduled expiration times, saved auto-replies, and clear availability indicators, preventing cognitive overload while ensuring messages aren’t missed.

Scheduling AI Agent (Early Access), for users of TigerConnect Physician Scheduling and Clinical Collaboration apps, the new Scheduling AI Agent makes it easier for physicians to retrieve on-call schedule information and effortlessly swap shifts with an intelligent AI agent from within the TigerConnect Clinical Collaboration app.

TigerConnect EMS Protocol Assistant (Early Access), designed to help EMS providers quickly identify the correct protocols to follow and treatment dosages to administer, saving valuable time and resulting in better patient outcomes.

TigerConnect is planning additional product and technology updates across its platform in the coming months to further solidify its vision of delivering unified healthcare communications.

"Health systems are grappling with how to improve clinical efficiency while delivering better patient outcomes. As a strategic platform partner to hospitals and health systems, the solutions we’re launching were developed to help them streamline operations and reduce cognitive burden so clinicians can focus on delivering quality care,” said Brad Brooks, CEO of TigerConnect.

At HIMSS25 in Las Vegas, TigerConnect invites attendees to demo TigerConnect’s Pre-Hospital and other solutions and experience how they unify care teams, reduce communication inefficiencies, and accelerate care delivery. Visit the team at Booth #2654 or to book a demo in advance, use the link here. To request a media briefing with TigerConnect at the show, please email michelle.rand@alloycrew.com .

About TigerConnect

TigerConnect unifies healthcare communications to connect everyone, from care teams to patients, within and beyond hospital walls. Trusted by over 7,000 healthcare entities, the TigerConnect platform includes solutions for pre-hospital and clinical communication, scheduling, alarm management, nurse call, and patient engagement.

For more information about TigerConnect and its industry-leading solutions, visit www.tigerconnect.com.