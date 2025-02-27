Life360 Enhances Advertising Capabilities with Strategic Acquisition of Fantix’s AdTech AI Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life360 , the leading family connection and safety company, today announced the purchase of Fantix ’s advertising unit, an AI platform that empowers smarter advertising through cutting-edge machine learning and privacy-first technology. The acquisition will enable Life360 to offer advertisers targeted, performance-based advertising solutions and connect millions of engaged families with brands, products, and services relevant to their needs. Terms of the non-material transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition will enhance Life360’s growing advertising business and add seasoned adtech and martech talent, including Fantix Founder Antonio Tomarchio and Co-founder and CEO Lokesh Bidhan, along with a small, dedicated team of experts that will focus on leveraging AI and machine learning to build world-class advertising solutions as part of the Life360 ad platform. Tomarchio is a serial entrepreneur and industry expert in mobile marketing, big data, and business intelligence. Bidhan joins with more than 20 years’ experience in data and marketing tech, having previously worked at various industry-leading firms including Oracle and AppLovin.

“We are happy to welcome the Fantix advertising team to Life360. This acquisition reflects our commitment to build a differentiated, privacy-by-design advertising platform that aligns with our mission to serve families. We are confident that with the addition of Fantix’s cutting-edge AI technology and talented team, we’ll be able to deliver a truly best-in-class solution,” said Chris Hulls, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Life360. “This transaction is another strategic step in growing our advertising offering, which will provide value to our members and revenue to our business long-term.”

Enhancing Life360’s Data Platform

With Fantix technology, the Life360 ad platform will enable capabilities in targeting, measuring, and delivering unique and high-performing formats at scale, all leveraging Life360's unique first-party data. Additional enhancements include:

AI-Driven Customer Insights: Utilizing generative AI to uncover hidden patterns within Life360’s data, Fantix enables advertisers to identify high-value customers, optimize campaigns, and maximize performance—all while safeguarding member trust.

Utilizing generative AI to uncover hidden patterns within Life360’s data, Fantix enables advertisers to identify high-value customers, optimize campaigns, and maximize performance—all while safeguarding member trust. Path-to-Purchase Effectiveness Data: By connecting privacy-safe digital ad impressions to in-store actions and combining it with advertisers first-party data, retailers can better measure ad effectiveness. The unique ability to directly link digital ads to physical retail activity creates a seamless connection from advertising engagement to offline purchases.

By connecting privacy-safe digital ad impressions to in-store actions and combining it with advertisers first-party data, retailers can better measure ad effectiveness. The unique ability to directly link digital ads to physical retail activity creates a seamless connection from advertising engagement to offline purchases. Personalization and Ad Targeting: Fantix’s adtech AI powers models that send targeted and personalized ads, optimizing the timing and context of ads based on predictive customer journeys. Advertisers can anticipate where Life360 users might go next, creating actionable opportunities to connect with the right users.



“There are so many parallels between Life360 today and the early growth stages of social media platforms — rapidly growing user bases, high engagement, and a differentiated first-party data set,” said Fantix Co-founder and CEO Lokesh Bidhan. “We are honored to join the Life360 team and are eager to continue building upon the company’s advertising platform, ensuring Life360 users receive the most relevant ads and offers from its advertising partners.”

About Fantix

Fantix is an AI platform for business data science that trains robust machine learning models that include Yellowcake™, a universal, generative model for consumer data enrichment that is capable of predicting hundreds of attributes of a consumer without knowing their identity; Fusion™, an audience builder that creates lookalike and advanced targeting audiences for advertisers while ensuring enhanced precision and privacy; and Supernova™, a generative AI for synthetic data generation that is leveraged in fintech and enterprise applications. To learn more, visit fantix.ai .

About Life360

Life360, a family connection and safety company, keeps people close to the ones they love. The category-leading mobile app and Tile tracking devices empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. As a remote-first company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Life360 serves approximately 76.9 million monthly active users (MAU), as of September 30, 2024, across more than 170 countries. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small. For more information, please visit Life360.com .

