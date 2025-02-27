Axyom.Core Launches Best-in-Class 5G Core for Fixed Wireless Access Services

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axyom.Core , a global leader in cloud-native wireless core and enterprise radio access network (RAN) solutions, today announced the launch of its best-in-class 5G Core for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services.

The expanding market for 5G FWA presents a significant opportunity for service providers to deploy scalable and high-performance solutions to meet customer needs. Axyom.Core’s FWA solution helps mobile service providers to efficiently respond to rapidly increasing customer demand.

The 5G Core is ideal for mobile service providers looking to expand or enhance their FWA offerings. Axyom.Core’s innovative platform provides high capacity, excellent throughput, flexibility, and improved quality of service, ensuring that service providers can meet the evolving needs of their customers.

5G FWA services have been on a dramatic growth trajectory in the U.S., realizing between 600,000 and 700,000 added subscribers per quarter , according to Opensignal, an independent analytics company.

Axyom.Core’s 5G Core combines the power of 5G and 4G technologies by offering both the SMF/PGW-C control plane and the UPF/PGW-U user plane, while delivering exceptional performance for FWA deployments. Designed to support service providers in expanded connectivity, Axyom.Core’s 5G FWA solution enables high-performance broadband for millions of subscribers, strengthening the company’s role in advancing next-generation network technology.

“We’re seeing a lot of demand from service providers for exactly this type of product with this set of features to address the growing market for FWA,” said Kurt Daniel, CEO of Axyom.Core. “Our 5G Core serves as an ideal solution for service providers looking to grow their business delivering FWA services to their customers.This is particularly crucial for rural and high-growth urban areas that require reliable and scalable connectivity solutions to bridge the digital divide and expand their reach.”

Trusted by six of the world’s top 10 communications service providers, Axyom.Core's products include high-performance 4G and 5G converged core solutions, Femto core, security gateway, and enterprise RAN. The Axyom.Core platform offers unparalleled efficiency, scalability, and economics, ensuring that customers remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.

Attendees at Mobile World Congress from March 3-6 in Barcelona are invited to visit the Axyom.Core booth at Hall 2, Stand 2G11. Schedule a meeting at MWC to discuss how Axyom.Core can support your connectivity needs.