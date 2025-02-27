EXL named a Leader in four categories in ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance Digital Services North America Report

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced it has been named a Leader in four categories in the ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance Services 2024 report. Earning top honors in the North American Life & Retirement Insurance BPO Services, Property & Casualty Insurance BPO, Life & Retirement TPA Insurance Services, and Insurance ITO Services – Midmarket, categories, EXL demonstrated its deep expertise in all aspects of the insurance industry.

The 2024 report reflects EXL’s sustained excellence as a top performer. This is the third consecutive time that EXL has earned Leader designations for Life & Retirement Insurance BPO Services, Property & Casualty Insurance BPO, Life & Retirement TPA Insurance Services in North America. Meanwhile, this is the first time EXL has earned the Leader designation for Insurance ITO Services – Midmarket.

“At a time when new technologies and economic fluctuations have disrupted the insurance industry to its very core, our commitment to provide our clients with solutions backed by robust data, powerful analytics and cutting-edge AI has become more valuable than ever,” said Vivek Jetley, president and head of insurance, healthcare and life sciences at EXL. “Being recognized in three categories once more—now with an added Leader designation—reinforces our drive to innovate, push boundaries and deliver unparalleled results for our clients.”

ISG Provider Lens™ is a practitioner-led service provider comparison, powered by ISG’s advisory experience and data-driven research. ISG’s Research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behavior segmentation. Provider positioning is based on neutral and independent research, such as quantitative data that includes provider surveys, product testing and customer interviews.

“EXL has leveraged the power of GenAI to transform the insurance business,” said Ashish Jhajharia, lead analyst and co-author of the ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance Services 2024 report. “As EXL continues to excel at providing essential support to insurance carriers as they embark on a journey toward data-driven digital transformation, they stand poised to thrive in 2025.”

To read more about the report and to see how EXL compares to its competition, click here. For more information about EXL’s solutions for the insurance industry, click here.

