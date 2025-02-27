Verizon announces new savings & VIP benefits for customers who bring together Mobile & Home

Only Verizon lets you bundle your mobile and home plan and get…

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced an industry-leading converged offer for Mobile and Home Internet customers, providing savings for myPlan mobility and myHome internet joint customers. Customers who combine their mobile and home services with Verizon can now unlock incredible savings as well as exciting entertainment options and premium customer support in a simplified experience.

Verizon Consumer CEO Sowmynarayan Sampath shared:

“We built the Verizon model of convergence to meet the changing habits of our customers’ lives and provide them with the most choice in the industry. Customers deserve an amazing network experience at home and on the go, and value on entertainment they cannot get anywhere else. You get more value from Verizon across our full portfolio of products and services versus anyone else in the industry.”

Combining Verizon’s Mobile and Home Internet services gives customers $15 off home internet every month, ways to save on entertainment they love and priority customer treatment.

Here’s how it works:

Simplicity and Savings: Customers with Verizon Home Internet will be eligible for a $15/mo discount when combined with any postpaid mobile phone plan. That means access to Verizon Home Internet for as low as $35/mo 2 . This discount can be combined with the discounts Verizon offers to Military, First Responders, Students, and Teachers to save even more, and Verizon doesn’t reduce the device offers available to these segments like some other carriers do.

Customers with Verizon Home Internet will be eligible for a $15/mo discount when combined with any postpaid mobile phone plan. That means access to Verizon Home Internet for as low as $35/mo . This discount can be combined with the discounts Verizon offers to Military, First Responders, Students, and Teachers to save even more, and Verizon doesn’t reduce the device offers available to these segments like some other carriers do. The best of entertainment, on us: Verizon mobile customers who add a premium home internet plan 3 are eligible for a perk credit on us - up to $10/mo toward great entertainment options like Netflix & Max (With Ads). That’s up to $215/year 3 in savings when you are a mobile and home customer with Verizon!

Verizon mobile customers who add a premium home internet plan are eligible for a perk credit on us - up to $10/mo toward great entertainment options like Netflix & Max (With Ads). That’s up to $215/year in savings when you are a mobile and home customer with Verizon! Priority Care: Mobile + Home customers will receive premium customer care, including personalized greetings and expedited support when they contact us by phone or live messaging/chat.



Learn more about these benefits at verizon.com/promos/mobile-and-home .

Enjoy exclusive entertainment experiences with Verizon partners at your local Verizon store, like Max’s new season of HBO Original The White Lotus

Beginning March 1st through April 4th, select Verizon stores across the country will feature an immersive experience where fans can explore a mini pop-up inspired by the show's scenic resort and discover their hidden aura colors with a personality quiz. For more information on Mobile + Home benefits - including a perk on us (like Max!) - and to participate in the immersive retail experience–please visit your local Verizon retail store .

Verizon Value Customers get exclusive home internet deals too

This May, Verizon Value customers who have both an eligible Verizon Fios Home Internet plan and a mobile service plan from Verizon Value brands including Verizon Prepaid , Total Wireless , Straight Talk Wireless , Tracfone , Simple Mobile , Walmart Family , and Visible , will receive a $15/mo discount off of their Fios bill excluding Verizon Forward.

1 Perk On Us Credit: Availability of each perk is subject to specific terms, and age requirements. Requires one paid perk on eligible Verizon mobile phone line or eligible home internet plan. Up to $10/month credit will be applied to your mobile or Fios Internet bill as long as one paid perk remains active on either account. Perk credit canceled if paid perk removed, mobile line or home internet plan canceled, or home internet moved to ineligible plan. Perk promotional offers are not eligible for the perk discount. Credit applied in 1-2 billing cycles.

2 Verizon Home Internet: General: Verizon Home Internet includes 5G Home, LTE Home and Fios internet services. Availability varies. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. Subject to credit approval. 5G Home/LTE Home/Fios 300 Mbps: Plans start at $35/mo. when combined with postpaid Verizon mobile phone plan (excludes business and data-only plans). Fios 300 Mbps: Mobile + Home Discount enrollment req'd. $99 setup and other terms apply.

3 Versus the retail rate for $17.98/month.

