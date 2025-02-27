Hong Kong Super March: Top Ten International Art and Culture Events in the Spotlight

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong invites tourists and locals alike to immerse themselves in the city's dynamic energy during 'Super March.' Every corner of the city will be enlivened with diverse programs. As one of the key pillars of 'Super March,' the city is ready to present a series of world-class art fairs and institutional shows, outdoor festivals and gallery presentations, auction houses' spring sales, and much more to art lovers. Having established itself as an unmissable destination filled with vibrant art and cultural experiences over the years, Hong Kong promises to captivate tourists seeking to enrich their travels this March.

Return of Major Flagship Events

Uniquely positioned as Asia's leading arts hub, Hong Kong hosts major international events during 'Super March.' A focal point of the month’s programming, Art Basel’s sole show in Asia, Art Basel Hong Kong will return to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center with 240 galleries from March 28 – 30, 2025, with representation from 42 countries and territories – offering a diverse range of global practices that bring artistic diversity to the city.

Celebrating its milestone tenth edition, Art Central (March 26 – 30, 2025) spotlights diverse artwork and programming from established galleries and renowned artists to young galleries, introducing a new generation of talent. The fair will be held at its iconic Central Harbourfront location, with the Hong Kong skyline as the perfect backdrop.

Also marking its tenth anniversary, HKwalls Street Art Festival (March 22 – 30, 2025) will once again awaken the streets of Hong Kong with murals, exhibitions, site-specific interventions, digital screen takeovers, community workshops, and more. A cornerstone of the street art scene, the festival energizes Hong Kong’s most vibrant neighbourhoods with accessible art for all.

Enlivening Hong Kong as a premier destination for experiencing the latest in global pop-culture trends, ComplexCon (March 21 – 23, 2025) will return to the city for its second year – as the only edition of the festival to take place outside of the US. This exciting edition promises to reflect the cultural zeitgeist in new and innovative ways, partnering with cutting-edge brands and musicians at the forefront of the industry. Notable headliners include popular K-pop group NJZ (formerly NewJeans) and American hip-hop and trap producer Metro Boomin.

Hong Kong Arts Festival, known for championing leading artists in the performing arts, including opera, music, dance, theatre and Chinese opera, will be presenting its 53rd edition this March. Enriching the cultural life of the city with more than 125 performances and over 300 PLUS, outreach and education events, this year’s lineup includes Bizet’s Carmen, Czech National Ballet—La Sylphide, TIME by Ryuichi Sakamoto + Shiro Takatani and Nureyev & Friends—A Ballet Gala Tribute.

Unmissable Exhibitions at Cultural Institutions

Located on Victoria Harbourfront, WestK is home to two world-class museums, M+ and the Hong Kong Palace Museum, and picturesque outdoor spaces. M+, ranked in 2023 as one of the 20 most visited art museums globally by The Art Newspaper, will launch a groundbreaking exhibition, The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: Picasso for Asia—A Conversation (March 15 – July 13, 2025), bringing together more than sixty masterpieces by Pablo Picasso, from Musée national Picasso-Paris, which holds the largest collection of the artist’s works in the world. Featured alongside the Picasso works in the exhibition will be around eighty works by Asian and Asian-diasporic artists from the M+ Collections. Art enthusiasts can also explore Lee Mingwei: Guernica in Sand (March 8 – July 13, 2025), a large-scale installation that recreates Picasso’s iconic masterpiece Guernica (1937) on a massive scale with sand and a special performance.

The Hong Kong Palace Museum will present A Movable Feast: The Culture of Food and Drink in China (March 19 – June 18, 2025). The exhibition will showcase food culture as an important element of Chinese civilization, inviting visitors to enjoy a multicourse feast that spans five thousand years of Chinese history. The Forbidden City and The Palace of Versailles: China-France Cultural Encounters in the Seventeenth and Eighteenth Centuries (December 18, 2024 – May 4, 2025) will also be on show, illuminating the fascinating exchanges between China and France in science, artisanship, arts, culture, and philosophy through 150 historical treasures.

Also positioned along Hong Kong’s iconic harbourfront in Tsim Sha Tsui, the Hong Kong Museum of Art (HKMoA) was established as the city’s first public art museum in 1962. The museum is exhibiting the city’s first major showcase dedicated to the iconic work of French Impressionist giants Paul Cézanne and Pierre-Auguste Renoir in The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: Cézanne and Renoir Looking at the World—Masterpieces from the Musée de l’Orangerie and the Musée d’Orsay (January 17 – May 7, 2025). This exhibition marks the first stop of its Asia tour, featuring exclusive content designed specifically for Hong Kong, providing a fresh and unique experience for visitors.

Hong Kong also boasts a wealth of blue-chip galleries and serves as the Asia headquarters for top-tier auction houses, including Christie’s, Sotheby’s, Phillips, and Bonhams. Major galleries and auction houses will unveil new exhibitions and spring sales during Art Month, making March the perfect time to explore their most significant showcases of the year.

A Vibrant Celebration in Super March

Whether for an art aficionado, hype beast, sports fanatic, or adventurous family traveller, ‘Super March’ in Hong Kong truly offers an extraordinary lineup of events for all to enjoy. The highly anticipated opening of Kai Tak Sports Park adds to the excitement, serving as the new venue for the Hong Kong Sevens. Alongside other thrilling sports events, such as LIV Golf, captivating artistic exhibitions and festivals, the city transforms into a vibrant hub of culture and excitement. Visitors from around the globe are invited to experience the dynamic atmosphere of Hong Kong, discovering new and exhilarating experiences around every corner.

To find out more, please visit: https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/what-s-new/events/super-march.html

Media can download photos at the following link: https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?categoryId=1856&categoryTypeId=2&cachedCriteria=1

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

For media inquiries, please contact: