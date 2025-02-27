Forte Minerals Heads to PDAC 2025 Where Exploration Meets Opportunity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forte Minerals Corp. (“Forte” or the “Company”) (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA) is excited to announce its participation in the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention, happening March 2-5, 2025, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Join the Forte team at Booth 2736 in the Investor Exchange Pavilion, where copper, gold, and 2025 exploration plans take center stage.

Get an inside look at Forte’s growing portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Perú and discover why industry leaders and investors are paying close attention.

President and CEO Patrick Elliott will be on hand with the technical team, ready to discuss upcoming drill programs, recent acquisitions, and what’s next in the company’s copper-gold pipeline.

And there’s more… A special guest from Perú will join the team at the booth. You won’t want to miss this!

ABOUT FORTE MINERALS CORP

Forte Minerals Corp. is an exploration company with a strong portfolio of high-quality copper (“Cu”) and gold (“Au”) assets in Perú. Our strategic partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C. (“GTR”) grants us access to a comprehensive project pipeline, enabling us to target the most promising opportunities. This collaboration focuses on historically discovered, drill-ready targets, driving significant value in Cu and Au resource development.

