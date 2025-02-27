Positron Corporation Secures Agreement for Three NeuSight PET-CT 64 Slice Scanners

Niagara Falls, NY, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positron Corporation (OTC: POSC), a leading molecular imaging medical device company specializing in PET and PET-CT imaging systems and clinical support services, is pleased to announce it has entered an agreement for three NeuSight PET-CT 64-slice scanners under its Prime Rental Program, to a leading cardiovascular diagnostic, management, and treatment practice.

Positron’s commitment to collaborating with such leaders in cardiovascular health plays an important role in the advancement of nuclear cardiology and reinforces its objective to drive the adoption of cardiac PET-CT imaging. Positron is committed to advancing nuclear cardiology by delivering cutting-edge imaging technology that enhances diagnostic values, improves patient outcomes and optimizes practice efficiencies. As the industry transitions to cardiac PET-CT imaging, Positron’s innovative and cost-effective solutions make advanced imaging more accessible to all practices, ultimately shaping the future of cardiovascular care.

The NeuSight PET-CT is designed to transform cardiac PET imaging by combining exceptional performance, advanced technology, and unmatched value. Renowned for its top-tier performance and international success, the NeuSight PET-CT stands out with its patient-centered design, featuring a spacious 72 cm gantry for enhanced comfort and high-sensitivity acquisition technology that minimizes radiation exposure for both patients and technicians. With the smallest footprint and lightest weight among PET-CT systems, it offers superior imaging capabilities while optimizing space utilization, making it an ideal solution for modern healthcare facilities.

As a cost-effective and innovative system, the NeuSight PET-CT excels in both cardiology and oncology clinical studies. Its advanced data acquisition and identification technology enable faster and more precise scans, improving diagnostic accuracy. Offering both anatomic and functional imaging, the NeuSight PET-CT supports a wide range of molecular imaging applications, including heart, tumor, and brain studies, showcasing its versatility and commitment to advancing medical diagnostics.

Adel Abdullah, President of Positron, stated, "We are proud to support innovators in nuclear cardiology and help our customers uphold the highest standards of cardiac care. Our comprehensive rental program ensures accessibility, while our expert team provides the training and support needed for continued success." Mr. Abdullah added, "Positron delivers the best in cardiac PET and PET-CT imaging, empowering physicians with advanced technology, including data quantification and CFR applications. Our solutions combine cutting-edge performance, comprehensive support services with cost-effectiveness, which provides the ideal choice for nuclear imaging practices."

Positron Corporation is a medical technology company that co-develops, manufactures, and sells state-of-the-art PET and PET-CT imaging systems and clinical services to nuclear medicine healthcare providers throughout North America.

Positron specializes in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging, the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics. Positron’s innovative PET/PET-CT technologies, clinical services and practice solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose coronary artery disease and improve patient outcomes while practicing cost effective medicine.

Positron's Attrius® PET and NeuSight PET-CT imaging systems and distinct market position are substantial advantages unique to Positron that will facilitate the adoption of cardiac PET and the growth of the nuclear imaging market. Positron will soon offer a state-of-the-art PET-CT 4D molecular imaging device in the Affinity PET-CT 4D 64-Slice. Positron’s PET-CT(s) will enable nuclear cardiologists to utilize the full capabilities of molecular imaging and nuclear medicine. Positron’s PET-CT systems will also enable the Company to fully service and meet the demands of the vast oncology imaging segment of nuclear medicine.

Positron is committed to expanding the cardiac and oncology PET modality by delivering the best technology and value to imaging specialists and will continue to advance its technology through its co-developer, supplier, and R&D venture with Shenyang Intelligent Neuclear Technology Co. a subsidiary of Neusoft Medical Systems.

Please visit the Company’s website at: www.positron.com



