Gene Prediction Tools Market Analysis Report 2025-2030, with Bio-Techne, Charles River Laboratories, Eurofins, GenScript, Danaher, MedGenome, Sino Biological, Syngene & Twist Bioscience

The global gene prediction tools market size was estimated at USD 164.5 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.69% from 2025 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the increasing R&D in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, technological advancements in genomics, the growing demand for personalized medicine, and the rising prevalence of genetic disorders.

Moreover, growth in government initiatives and funding, and the integration of AI and ML is driving the adoption of gene prediction tools. For instance, in December 2022, the UK government announced to invest around USD 190 million in cutting-edge genomics research to establish the advanced genomic healthcare system.







The growing prevalence of genetic disorders and the need for early diagnosis and intervention drive the demand for gene prediction tools. Accurate gene prediction can facilitate the identification of genetic mutations associated with various diseases, enabling early diagnosis and improved patient outcomes. For instance, genetic disorders such as cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy, and certain types of cancer can be better managed with early and precise genetic identification.



The rapid progress in genomic technologies, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and bioinformatics, has revolutionized gene prediction. These advancements have enabled more accurate and efficient identification of genes, driving the adoption of gene prediction tools. For instance, the advent of high-throughput sequencing technologies allows for comprehensive analysis of entire genomes, providing vast amounts of data that can be analyzed using sophisticated gene prediction algorithms. By identifying specific genetic variations, healthcare providers can customize treatments for conditions like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and rare genetic disorders.



Government initiatives and increased funding for genomic research are also significant drivers for the gene prediction tools industry growth. Governments and research institutions worldwide are investing in genomic projects to advance scientific understanding and improve public health. For instance, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the U.S. has funded numerous genomic research initiatives, including the Human Genome Project and the All of Us Research Program. In February 2024, the Australian Government announced the investment of USD 500.1 million in genomic research under the Genomics Health Futures Mission to enhance disease testing and diagnosis, provide personalized treatment options, and improve health outcomes while reducing unnecessary interventions and health costs.



Similarly, in November 2024, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC) launched the 'One Day One Genome' initiative to explore India's rich microbial diversity. Shri Amitabh Kant, G-20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO, announced it during BRIC's first foundation day at the National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi. Such initiatives provide substantial support for the development and adoption of gene prediction tools, fostering market growth.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $164.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $457.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Gene Prediction Tools Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing advancements in genomic research and the growing demand for personalized medicines

3.2.1.2. Rising adoption of bioinformatics and growing applications of genomics

3.2.1.3. Technological advancements in gene prediction algorithms

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Low adoption of bioinformatics tools in developing countries

3.3. Gene Prediction Tools Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Gene Prediction Tools Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Type Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Gene Prediction Tools Market Type Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Gene Prediction Tools Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Software

4.5. Services



Chapter 5. Gene Prediction Tools Market: Method Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Method Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Gene Prediction Tools Market Method Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Gene Prediction Tools Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Method, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Empirical Methods

5.5. Ab initio Methods

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Gene Prediction Tools Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Gene Prediction Tools Market Application Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Gene Prediction Tools Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Drug Discovery & Development

6.5. Diagnostics development

6.6. Others



Chapter 7. Gene Prediction Tools Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. End Use Segment Dashboard

7.2. Global Gene Prediction Tools Market End Use Movement Analysis

7.3. Global Gene Prediction Tools Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Academic & Research

7.5. Industrial



Chapter 8. Gene Prediction Tools Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Type, Method, Application, and End Use

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company/Competition Categorization

9.2. Strategy Mapping

9.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024

9.4. Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Techne

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins

GenScript

Danaher

MedGenome

Sino Biological

Syngene

Twist Bioscience

