3hr Virtual Seminar: Validation, Verification and Transfer of Analytical Methods - Implementing Guidelines from FDA/EMA, USP and ICH

This 3-Hr webinar on "Validation and Verification of Analytical Methods" by Dr. Huber will discuss the recent changes in guidance from regulatory agencies (FDA/EMA, USP and ICH) on method validation and transfer, integrated validation, verification and validation of analytical procedures for equivalency testing and statistical evaluation. He will teach how to execute document development, how to demonstrate FDA and EU compliance to auditors and inspectors, how to explain company's strategy for method validation, verification, transfer and equivalency testing etc.



Why Should You Attend:



Analytical methods and procedures should be validated to ensure reliability, consistency and accuracy of analytical data. Compendial methods should be verified to demonstrate the suitability of laboratories to successfully run the method and when methods are transferred between laboratories successful transfer should be demonstrated through testing. In case a laboratory wants to use an alternative method instead of a compendial method, equivalency of the alternative method to the compendial method should to be demonstrated.



Method validation recently got highest attention from regulatory agencies and industry task forces. For example, FDA and EMA released guidelines on method validation and transfer, and USP has proposed new approaches and chapters for integrated validation, verification and transfer of analytical procedures, for equivalency testing and for statistical evaluation.



The 3 hour web seminar will give attendees the background to understand the requirements and even more importantly it will focus on strategies and provide tools to implement most critical requirements. It also provides templates and examples to develop inspection ready documentation. Interactive workshop exercises will be dispersed into and between the presentations. About 50% of the total time will be dedicated to practical sessions with life examples.



Learning Objectives:

Learn about the regulatory background and requirements for validation of analytical methods and procedures

Learn how to plan, execute and document development and validation of methods developed in-house

Understand the principles of validating methods developed in-house, verification of compendial methods, transfer of analytical procedures and demonstrating equivalency to compendial and other approved methods

Be able to explain your company's strategy for method validation, verification, transfer and equivalency testing

Be able to select test parameters, test conditions and acceptance criteria for different analytical tasks

Be able to justify and document decisions about revalidation after method changes

Be able to define and demonstrate FDA and EU compliance to auditors and inspectors

Be able to develop inspection ready documentation during on-going routine operation

Understanding what questions will be asked during audits and inspections and how to answer them

Understand current and future industry trends: new/revised USP chapters 1220/1225 "The Analytical Procedure Lifecycle" and Quality by Design (QbD) principles for method development and validation

Areas Covered in the Webinar:

Part 1: Regulatory background and requirements

FDA and international requirements

The importance of ICH Q2 and USP chapters

USP approach for method validation: USP Chapters 1220, 1224, 1225, 1226

Learnings from the NEW FDA and WHO method validation guidelines

Different method validation requirements for GLP, GCP and GMP

The importance and steps of risk assessment for testing validation parameters

Exercise: Define risk numbers for different methods

Method revalidation and ongoing performance review

Lessons from recent FDA inspections and Warning Letters

Lifecycle approach and Quality by Design (QbD) for method development and validation

Part 2: Validation of analytical methods and procedures

Developing a validation plan and SOP

ICH Q2 and USP 1225 validation and test parameters:

Accuracy, precision, intermediate precision, specificity, LOD, LOQ, linearity, range, robustness, ruggedness

Examples for application specific acceptance criteria

Examples for design and execution of test experiments

Handling deviations from expected test results

Going through an example validation report

Part 3: Verification of compendial and transfer of analytical methods

FDA and equivalent international expectations

Scope and objectives of USP <1226>

USP <1226> verification requirements

Risk based approach for type and extent of verification testing

The main objective of formal method transfer

Learnings from EU GMP Chapter 6 or method transfer

USP 1224> : Choosing the approach for transfer

Approach and benefits of comparative testing:

Developing a risk based test plan

Who Will Benefit:

QA managers and personnel

Quality Control

Method development

Analytical chemists

Validation specialists

Laboratory managers and supervisors

Regulatory affairs

Training Departments

Documentation departments

Consultants

