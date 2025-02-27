Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

27 February 2025 at 4.30 p.m.

Sari Pohjonen leaves Aktia's Board of Directors

Sari Pohjonen, a member of the Board of Directors and the Chair of the Audit Committee of Aktia Bank Plc, has submitted her resignation to the Board of Directors of Aktia today, 27 February 2025. Pohjonen has announced her resignation from the Board as of today, due to her other commitments.

After the change, Aktia will have eight Board members until the next Annual General Meeting. On 3 April 2025, the Annual General Meeting of Aktia will elect the members of the Board of Directors for a new term of office. Aktia’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that the number be set to seven members. In a Stock Exchange Release 31 January 2025, Aktia published the Shareholders' Nomination Board's proposal for the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors of Aktia.

Aktia would like to thank Sari Pohjonen for her contribution to the Board of Directors since 2022.

Further information:

Lasse Svens, Chairman of the Board of Aktia Bank Plc, Tel. +358 50 056 2945

Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 562 2315, ir (at) aktia.fi

