Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — February 27, 2025

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of

Shareholders of May 22, 2024)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)

Type of securities: Ordinary shares

Period: on February 19, 2025

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 19-Feb-25 FR0014003TT8 391 855 39,9894 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 19-Feb-25 FR0014003TT8 157 505 39,9860 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 19-Feb-25 FR0014003TT8 22 000 39,9759 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 19-Feb-25 FR0014003TT8 21 000 39,9811 AQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 19-Feb-25 FR0014003TT8 285 799 39,9996 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 9695002I9DJHZ3449O66 19-Feb-25 FR0014003TT8 338 923 39,9970 XPAR

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 350 000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

