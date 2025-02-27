Global Metal Packaging Market Expands at 3.4% CAGR, Fueled by Demand for Durable and Recyclable Solutions | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del:, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global metal packaging market is poised for substantial expansion, with projections indicating an increase from USD 129.7 billion in 2025 to an impressive USD 181.2 billion by 2035. This represents a steady CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period. The industry, which recorded revenue of USD 126.8 billion in 2024, continues to thrive due to rising consumer demand for sustainable and durable packaging solutions.

The increasing adoption of metal packaging is driven by its exceptional properties, including durability, lightweight structure, and superior barrier protection. Particularly in the beverage sector, aluminum cans and tinplate cans remain the preferred choice due to their ability to preserve freshness, prevent contamination, and extend shelf life. These features make metal packaging an indispensable solution across multiple industries.

Metal packaging encompasses a wide range of applications utilizing aluminum or steel, catering to diverse end-use industries such as food & beverages, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. Its high density, recyclability, mechanical durability, and superior thermal conductivity enhance its appeal as an optimal packaging solution.

The Rise of Visually Engaging & Durable Metal Packaging Solutions

The rising adoption of advanced printing techniques and protective coatings in metal packaging is significantly shaping market dynamics. Manufacturers are leveraging high-quality graphics, vibrant inks, and innovative finishes to enhance product appeal, improve brand recognition, and capture consumer attention. With growing competition in sectors such as food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceuticals, companies are prioritizing visually engaging packaging solutions to differentiate their products on retail shelves.

Additionally, specialized coatings not only enhance aesthetic appeal but also provide functional benefits such as corrosion resistance, extended shelf life, and improved recyclability. The combination of eye-catching designs, customization options, and protective coatings is fueling demand for metal packaging, making it a preferred choice for brands seeking both durability and premium presentation in their packaging solutions.

"The Metal Packaging Market continues to thrive, driven by increased demand for sustainability and product protection. With innovations in recyclable materials and eco-friendly designs, the industry is poised for growth. Key trends include lighter, stronger, and more customizable packaging solutions." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways From the Metal Packaging Market

The global metal packaging market recorded a CAGR of 2.2% from 2020 to 2024.

The market showed steady growth, reaching USD 126.8 billion in 2024.

The USA is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% through 2035.

In Europe, Spain is projected to experience a CAGR of 2.0% by 2035.

Cans are estimated to account for 41.2% of the market share by 2035.

Aluminum is set to dominate the market, holding over 42% share by 2035.

Rising Demand for Metal Packaging Across Diverse Industries

Metal packaging has become an essential solution for various industries, including food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods, owing to its durability, sustainability, and ability to preserve product integrity. The rapid expansion of these industries is fueling the demand for high-quality, secure, and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Consumers are increasingly opting for convenience packaging driven by changing lifestyles, heightened health awareness, and environmental consciousness, further boosting the market.

Metal Packaging Market Faces Growth Barriers Due to Cost and Durability Issues

Despite the significant advantages offered by metal packaging, several inherent limitations hinder the growth of the market. Metal materials, particularly steel, face challenges related to their chemical stability and resistance to alkali and acid. These metals are highly susceptible to rust, and when acidic substances, such as food products, are packed in metal containers, metal ions can precipitate, negatively affecting the product’s quality.

Furthermore, the improper protection of inner coatings in metal packaging can lead to deterioration of the contents, compromising the overall quality of the packaged product and restricting the use of metal packaging across various industries.

The high cost of metal packaging is another barrier to growth, as it is typically more expensive than other packaging materials, leading to increased production costs for manufacturers. This financial burden is particularly felt by companies in price-sensitive markets, where consumers demand more affordable options.

Aluminum's Role in Driving Innovation and Eco-Friendly Solutions

Aluminum's unique properties have positioned it as a game-changer in the metal packaging industry, opening doors to innovation and sustainability. Its lightweight nature makes it an ideal solution for packaging beverages, food, and pharmaceuticals, reducing transportation costs and carbon emissions while ensuring easy handling.

Beyond logistics, aluminum's superior recyclability sets it apart, as it can be infinitely recycled with minimal energy consumption compared to producing virgin aluminum, aligning with global sustainability goals. Its high-barrier properties effectively shield products from light, oxygen, and moisture, preserving freshness and extending shelf life, a critical advantage for perishable goods. Moreover, aluminum's versatile formability allows it to be molded into cans, trays, pouches, and bottles, catering to diverse product needs and dynamic marketing strategies.

Competitive Landscape

Global metal packaging industry leaders are introducing new goods to the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them collaborate and cooperate with local businesses and start-up companies.

Key Developments in Metal Packaging Market

In February 2025, Ball Corporation acquired Florida Can Manufacturing, a cutting-edge aluminum can manufacturing facility in Winter Haven, Florida, USA.

In May 2024, Estathé, an Italian tea leaf beverage created by the Ferrero Group, collaborated with Crown to introduce a pleasant summer promotion in trendy 330ml "Sleek" shape with optimized weight aluminum cans.

In November 2024, Ball Corporation purchased Alucan, a European pioneer in extruded aluminum aerosol and container technologies.



Key Players in Metal Packaging Market

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Ball Corporation

Ardagh Group

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Can-Pack S.A.

Novelis Inc.

Tecnocap S.p.A.

Greif, Inc.

Mauser Packaging Solutions

CCL Container

Nampak Ltd

Trivium Packaging

Stewart Metal Industries

North Coast Container

Lancaster Container Inc.



Metal Packaging Market Segmentation

By Material:

In terms of material, the industry is segmented into steel, aluminum and tin.

By Packaging Type:

In terms of packaging type, the industry is segmented into cans, bottles, aerosol cans, drums, pails and intermediate bulk containers.

By Sales Channel:

In terms of sales channel, the industry is segmented into direct sales, distributors, retail channels and e-commerce.

By End Use:

End users of metal packaging include food, beverages, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceutical, industrial, household, electronics and automotive. Food further includes processed foods and condiments & sauces. Beverages include soft drinks, beer, wines, juices and energy drinks. Personal care & cosmetics include hair care, skin care, oral care and fragrances & deodorants. Industrial includes solvents, adhesives, paints and oil & lubricants. Household includes cleaning supplies & laundry products.

By Region:

Key Countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa are covered.

