ScanTech AI Systems Inc. Poised to Leverage Stargate AI Initiative in the U.S. Homeland Security Infrastructure Protection Sector

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: STAI) (the “Company” or “ScanTech AI”), a leading publicly-traded innovator of next-generation AI-enhanced checkpoint security scanning products is exploring opportunities within the Stargate AI Initiative, which was introduced by President Donald J. Trump on January 21, 2025. Stargate, a major public-private partnership between the federal government and industry equity partners, SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, and MGX, seeks to establish advanced data centers and to proliferate quantum computing infrastructure across the U.S. With an initial investment of $100 billion and plans to scale up to $500 billion over four years, the initiative is projected to create more than 100,000 American jobs and to drive a next-generation overhaul of critical AI infrastructure.

In connection with Stargate, the President also signed an Executive Order entitled, “Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence,” making it U.S. policy to, “sustain and enhance America’s global AI dominance in order to promote economic competitiveness and national security.” Together, they represent a significant opportunity for ScanTech AI to expand its collaborations with the U.S. government, state agencies and private business.

ScanTech AI’s checkpoint scanning systems, which already safeguard two of North America’s largest nuclear power plants, employ proprietary AI-driven advanced machine learning algorithms that will benefit from the expanded AI infrastructure planned by Stargate. ScanTech AI’s scanners will integrate seamlessly into the advanced closed network quantum AI architecture envisioned by Stargate to improve infrastructure security application of its technology.

The Company’s scanners offer advanced CT-grade detection and imaging without the moving parts and maintenance challenges of traditional CT scanners, resulting in lower acquisition and upkeep costs. These features, combined with AI, significantly enhance the efficiency of security checkpoints by allowing passengers to leave liquids and electronics in their bags, making the screening process faster and providing threat and contraband detection capabilities that can instantly and automatically detect contraband such as explosives, weapons and drugs.

“The United States’ focus on global AI leadership is aligned directly with ScanTech AI’s core mission of improving global security infrastructure through the use of advanced scanning technology combined with Artificial Intelligence,” said Dolan Falconer, CEO of ScanTech AI. “Our checkpoint scanners are already driven by AI and machine learning and we believe that we are positioned to support these new AI initiatives.”

By aligning with the objectives of the Stargate AI Initiative, ScanTech AI aims to:

Expand AI-Enhanced Detection & Analysis: ScanTech AI’s proprietary machine learning algorithms continue to evolve, improving threat detection accuracy while enabling passengers to leave liquids and electronics in their bags. The quantum-powered AI capabilities to be delivered by Stargate, when combined with ScanTech AI’s proprietary closed-network architecture (which enables systems to communicate and learn from each other in the field in real time), will help to propel ScanTech AI’s capabilities forward and enable it to instantly respond to new threats as they emerge around the world.

Integrate into U.S. National Infrastructure: ScanTech AI's modular software architecture will enable almost seamless integration with existing and future AI infrastructure investments, meaning that as Stargate takes hold and the space grows, ScanTech AI believes it will also grow as it harnesses new advances in the coming months and years.

Collaborate with the U.S. Government: Building on successful deployments and more than ten years of work with the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA), ScanTech AI is actively engaging with additional federal and state agencies and the U.S. military interested in its lower-cost, higher performing AI-driven checkpoint CT security scanning solutions.

As ScanTech AI continues to innovate in the checkpoint security technology sector, we will remain committed to contributing to the nation’s AI ecosystem, helping to ensure safer and more efficient security solutions for all said Mr. Falconer. “With the anticipated expansion of AI infrastructure investment, ScanTech AI is positioned to provide next-generation security solutions that align with both current and future government requirements,” Mr. Falconer later added.

About ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: STAI)

ScanTech AI is an innovator of next-generation “fixed-gantry” checkpoint security scanners for use at airports, border checkpoints, public events, and for parcel and cargo screening. ScanTech AI scanners are already safeguarding two of the largest nuclear power plants in Canada and have been deployed for operational testing by the TSA at Philadelphia International and San Diego International Airports. ScanTech AI’s checkpoint scanners instantly and automatically detect many conventional and advanced weapons, explosives, drugs, cash, and other hazardous materials and contraband without the potential for human error or the need to open bags, parcels, or containers.

While similar in appearance to existing checkpoint scanners, ScanTech AI’s solutions leverage CT-grade detection capabilities and imaging—without the moving parts, reliability issues, and expense of traditional CT scanners. Low acquisition and maintenance costs, faster throughput, and AI-driven threat detection are core benefits for government agencies and private-sector customers seeking to leave liquids and electronics in bags while maintaining the highest security standards.

