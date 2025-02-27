H2C Safety Pipe, Inc. Welcomes Peter Miller as Environmental Policy Director

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H2C Safety Pipe, Inc . announces that Peter Miller has joined the company as Environmental Policy Director. In this role, Miller will engage with environmental stakeholders, policymakers, and industry leaders to advance regulatory standards that help ensure hydrogen pipeline safety and integrity, supporting the global transition to clean energy.

Miller brings over 35 years of experience in environmental policy, clean energy advocacy, and regulatory development. Most recently, he served as Director of the Western Region Climate and Clean Energy Program at the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), where he played a pivotal role in shaping California’s renewable energy policies, energy efficiency programs, and carbon reduction initiatives. His extensive background includes collaborating with public, private, and nonprofit sectors to develop innovative environmental solutions.

Miller was drawn to H2C Safety Pipe by its mission to address one of the most critical challenges in hydrogen infrastructure: minimizing hydrogen leakage to maximize public safety and environmental benefits. "The transition to a clean energy economy depends not only on expanding hydrogen infrastructure but ensuring that it is deployed responsibly," said Miller. "H2C Safety Pipe’s innovative technology provides an essential solution to a key problem—controlling hydrogen leakage while keeping costs affordable. I’m excited to bring my expertise to this team and help shape the policies that will make an industry standard a reality."

Robert Shelton, President of H2C Safety Pipe, said, “We are at a pivotal moment in the clean energy transition, and ensuring that hydrogen pipelines meet the highest safety and environmental standards is critical to long-term success. Millions of miles of natural gas pipelines have taught us that gas pipelines invariably leak, and we know hydrogen poses even greater challenges. Peter will be instrumental in building support for strong, science-backed standards that will ensure future hydrogen pipelines are safe and leak-free. His leadership will help us establish a sustainable framework for the future of hydrogen infrastructure."

The addition of Miller follows H2C Safety Pipe’s November 2024 announcement that Nick Gaines has joined the company as Director of Legislative Affairs. Gaines brings over a decade of experience at the intersection of technology, policy, and community development. Together, Miller and Gaines will engage with regulators, legislators, and the environmental community to champion a zero-leakage hydrogen standard in California that advances a responsible transition to a clean energy future.

About the H2C Safety Pipe™ Technology

H2C Safety Pipe, Inc. is revolutionizing hydrogen transport and distribution with its proprietary Safety Pipe™ technology. Designed to address leakage concerns and enhance safety, this technology allows for the cost-effective, scalable and environmentally responsible distribution of hydrogen, particularly in densely populated areas. By retrofitting existing infrastructure, H2C’s pipe-within-a-pipe solution significantly reduces the costs and complexities associated with deploying new hydrogen pipelines, thus accelerating the transition to cleaner energy sources. For more information about H2C Safety Pipe and its groundbreaking hydrogen pipeline technology, visit H2Csafetypipe.com .

