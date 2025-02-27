How GLP-1 Drugs Are Reshaping the $33.8 Billion U.S. Medical Weight Loss Industry

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Medical Weight Loss Market" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a complete picture of the medical weight loss market in the United States, with the inter-relationships between competing MDs, clinics, surgeons and pharmaceutical firms.

The $33.8 billion U.S. medical weight loss market more than doubled in value from 2022 to 2024, due to soaring demand for GLP-1 medications. The tide has turned toward a greater focus on medical weight loss programs using the new GLP-1 drugs. At no other time in the past 36 years has one segment of the market so dominated the weight loss business.

Like commercial weight loss centers, medical programs have pivoted to a mix of virtual client meetings and in-person care.

The report covers dollar value & growth rates of all major medical weight loss market segments (1997 to 2024 & 2028 forecasts), latest market trends and company developments, in-depth analyses of these markets: weight loss surgery, programs by bariatricians, programs by hospitals, clinics (franchises, regional chains), and independent MDs, programs by VLCD (very low calorie diets) vendors, and the prescription obesity drugs market.

The U.S. Weight Loss Report Includes:

Market performance since the pandemic for all market segments: 2022-2024

How dieter behavior changed with the pandemic

Findings of interviews with managements of medical chains, associations

New data about the number of hospitals with weight loss programs, by state

Analysis of the skyrocketing market for Rx obesity drugs and MD programs

The franchising of medical weight loss clinics

Profit & Loss Statement for a typical medical weight loss clinic

Rankings of the leading competitors by revenues, no. of sites

In-depth competitor profiles for: HMR, Optifast, Robard, Lindora Clinics, Ideal Protein, Options Medical Weight Loss, Medi-Weightloss Clinics, Centers for Medical Weight Loss, Medical Weight Loss of Michigan, Nuviva, JumptStart MD, Dr. G's, and more.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Overview

Summary: discussion of medical weight loss mkt. characteristics, limitations, cyclical nature

Market definition and segments

Market structure: discussion of various types of programs & providers

Discussion of total diet market and medical market's major developments in 2023 & 2024

How the pandemic changed dieter behaviors

Hospitals, Medical Clinic Chains and Physicians' Weight Loss Programs

Summary

Structure of the medical weight loss market, mix and $ value by: hospitals private MD programs, clinic chains & franchises, Rx diet drugs, bariatric surgery, VLCDs

Types of plans offered (low-cost, moderate-cost plans, estimated no. of hospitals providing each, typical cost), Medicare coverage

Interviews with management at: Weight Loss MD bariatric practice, Weight Loss MD by Healthogenics, Vivaliti, Medi-WeightLoss Clinics

Status report: recovery since the pandemic, 2022 market performance

2023 - 2024 market performance

2028 growth forecast

Hospital-based Programs

Analysis of hospital involvement with weight loss programs

Samples of hospital-based weight loss programs: Brigham & Women's, Methodist University, UCSF

Physician-based diet programs

Weight loss drugs/other methods used, consumer attitudes, MD program limitations, estd. no. MDs with a weight loss program - independents vs. affiliated with chains, meds used, typical cost of MD programs, limitations

The Affordable Care Act - Insurance Coverage of Obesity Counseling

Major Medical Chains & Franchises

Medical clinic chain operating models

Discussion of medical clinic franchising

Company Profiles (in-depth descriptions, plan costs, estimated revenues, no. of centers, franchising growth strategies):

Lindora Clinics

Centers for Medical Weight Loss

Medi-Weightloss Clinics

Medical Weight Loss of Michigan

Nuviva

G's

Let's Lose

JumpstartMD

Options Medical Weight Loss

Ideal Protein

Bariatrician (Obesity Medicine Specialists) Programs

Status report of profession, recent strong growth

Profile of a bariatrician (MDs by: age, income, practice settings, size practice)

Training, number practicing, certification by OMA, use of diet drugs, treatment methods used

Market size, effects of the pandemic, 2023-2024 market growth

2028 growth forecast

The Weight Loss (bariatric) Surgery Market

Status Report: Effects of the pandemic on volume of procedures performed, revenues, effect of the GLP-1s boom on number of surgeries

Findings of interview with Karol Clark, bariatric practice

Affordable Care Act coverage, Medicare coverage, who qualifies for surgery

Discussion of sleeve, gastric bypass, lap band procedures, outcomes data

Costs per surgery by type payor, pros/cons,

Surgery utilization and outcomes, mean cost per surgery, patient demographics

Major insurers' coverage today, status report, Medicare coverage,

Who provides services? - role of liaison firms (Obesity Help, Barix Clinics, Journey Lite - addresses)

Avg. cost of surgery.

Types of surgery: Roux-en-Y, lap banding, mini-gastric bypass, sleeve, consumer pros/cons

Market Size: 2020-2022, performance during the pandemic

Market performance 2023-2024: competition from GLP-1 drugs, factors affecting demand.

Associations: ASBS, Obesity Action Coalition, increased lobbying efforts.

VLCD/LCD Fasting Supplement Programs

Status report of low-calorie modified fasting programs in 2024, effects of the pandemic, demand from hospitals for turnkey programs

Merger of HMR with Profile Plan

Characteristics of the mkt. (price, programs, no. of sites, market trends)

Historical nature of market - development from 1970s-1990s, enrollments, drop-out/completion rates, problem on insurance coverage, market indicators

Positive/negative trends/factors affecting the market

Market performance in 2020 & 2022 during the pandemic

Market performance in 2023 & 2024

2028 Forecast

Company Profiles: Detailed descriptions of companies/plans, program revenues

Health Management Resources

Optifast (Nestle Health Sciences)

Robard

The Prescription Weight Loss Drugs Market

Discussion: how new GLP-1 drugs by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have dominated the weight loss since 2022.

Trump Administration wild cards that could curtail growth

FDA declares shortage of semaglutide is over, compounding pharmacies must stop

User demographics: who drops out and why

2023 market performance, estim. sales in U.S. - Wegovy, Saxenda, Ozempic, competition from Lilly Zepbound, Mounjaro), market shares of the leaders

2024 market performance: No. of Americans using GLP-1s, outlooks/forecasts by stock analyst, Marketdata estimates of market size

2028 Marketdata Forecast, projections by UBS, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Grandview Research

New obesity drugs in development to 2030

Factors affecting market growth to 2028: discussion

Other obesity drugs taken off the mkt., FDA rejections of: Acomplia, Taranabant, etc.

Profiles of major commercial diet companies selling GLP-1s: Weight Watchers (Sequence), Medifast (LifeMd)

The Telemedicine Market

Size of the telemedicine market for GLP-1s, key metrics, why use soared during the pandemic

Profiles of: Ro.co, Noom, HimsandHers.com

