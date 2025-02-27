How GLP-1 Drugs Are Reshaping the $33.8 Billion U.S. Medical Weight Loss Industry

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Medical Weight Loss Market" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents a complete picture of the medical weight loss market in the United States, with the inter-relationships between competing MDs, clinics, surgeons and pharmaceutical firms.
The $33.8 billion U.S. medical weight loss market more than doubled in value from 2022 to 2024, due to soaring demand for GLP-1 medications. The tide has turned toward a greater focus on medical weight loss programs using the new GLP-1 drugs. At no other time in the past 36 years has one segment of the market so dominated the weight loss business.
Like commercial weight loss centers, medical programs have pivoted to a mix of virtual client meetings and in-person care.
The report covers dollar value & growth rates of all major medical weight loss market segments (1997 to 2024 & 2028 forecasts), latest market trends and company developments, in-depth analyses of these markets: weight loss surgery, programs by bariatricians, programs by hospitals, clinics (franchises, regional chains), and independent MDs, programs by VLCD (very low calorie diets) vendors, and the prescription obesity drugs market.
The U.S. Weight Loss Report Includes:
- Market performance since the pandemic for all market segments: 2022-2024
- How dieter behavior changed with the pandemic
- Findings of interviews with managements of medical chains, associations
- New data about the number of hospitals with weight loss programs, by state
- Analysis of the skyrocketing market for Rx obesity drugs and MD programs
- The franchising of medical weight loss clinics
- Profit & Loss Statement for a typical medical weight loss clinic
- Rankings of the leading competitors by revenues, no. of sites
In-depth competitor profiles for: HMR, Optifast, Robard, Lindora Clinics, Ideal Protein, Options Medical Weight Loss, Medi-Weightloss Clinics, Centers for Medical Weight Loss, Medical Weight Loss of Michigan, Nuviva, JumptStart MD, Dr. G's, and more.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Overview
- Summary: discussion of medical weight loss mkt. characteristics, limitations, cyclical nature
- Market definition and segments
- Market structure: discussion of various types of programs & providers
- Discussion of total diet market and medical market's major developments in 2023 & 2024
- How the pandemic changed dieter behaviors
Hospitals, Medical Clinic Chains and Physicians' Weight Loss Programs
- Summary
- Structure of the medical weight loss market, mix and $ value by: hospitals private MD programs, clinic chains & franchises, Rx diet drugs, bariatric surgery, VLCDs
- Types of plans offered (low-cost, moderate-cost plans, estimated no. of hospitals providing each, typical cost), Medicare coverage
- Interviews with management at: Weight Loss MD bariatric practice, Weight Loss MD by Healthogenics, Vivaliti, Medi-WeightLoss Clinics
- Status report: recovery since the pandemic, 2022 market performance
- 2023 - 2024 market performance
- 2028 growth forecast
Hospital-based Programs
- Analysis of hospital involvement with weight loss programs
- Samples of hospital-based weight loss programs: Brigham & Women's, Methodist University, UCSF
Physician-based diet programs
- Weight loss drugs/other methods used, consumer attitudes, MD program limitations, estd. no. MDs with a weight loss program - independents vs. affiliated with chains, meds used, typical cost of MD programs, limitations
- The Affordable Care Act - Insurance Coverage of Obesity Counseling
Major Medical Chains & Franchises
- Medical clinic chain operating models
- Discussion of medical clinic franchising
Company Profiles (in-depth descriptions, plan costs, estimated revenues, no. of centers, franchising growth strategies):
- Lindora Clinics
- Centers for Medical Weight Loss
- Medi-Weightloss Clinics
- Medical Weight Loss of Michigan
- Nuviva
- G's
- Let's Lose
- JumpstartMD
- Options Medical Weight Loss
- Ideal Protein
Bariatrician (Obesity Medicine Specialists) Programs
- Status report of profession, recent strong growth
- Profile of a bariatrician (MDs by: age, income, practice settings, size practice)
- Training, number practicing, certification by OMA, use of diet drugs, treatment methods used
- Market size, effects of the pandemic, 2023-2024 market growth
- 2028 growth forecast
The Weight Loss (bariatric) Surgery Market
- Status Report: Effects of the pandemic on volume of procedures performed, revenues, effect of the GLP-1s boom on number of surgeries
- Findings of interview with Karol Clark, bariatric practice
- Affordable Care Act coverage, Medicare coverage, who qualifies for surgery
- Discussion of sleeve, gastric bypass, lap band procedures, outcomes data
- Costs per surgery by type payor, pros/cons,
- Surgery utilization and outcomes, mean cost per surgery, patient demographics
- Major insurers' coverage today, status report, Medicare coverage,
- Who provides services? - role of liaison firms (Obesity Help, Barix Clinics, Journey Lite - addresses)
- Avg. cost of surgery.
- Types of surgery: Roux-en-Y, lap banding, mini-gastric bypass, sleeve, consumer pros/cons
- Market Size: 2020-2022, performance during the pandemic
- Market performance 2023-2024: competition from GLP-1 drugs, factors affecting demand.
- Associations: ASBS, Obesity Action Coalition, increased lobbying efforts.
VLCD/LCD Fasting Supplement Programs
- Status report of low-calorie modified fasting programs in 2024, effects of the pandemic, demand from hospitals for turnkey programs
- Merger of HMR with Profile Plan
- Characteristics of the mkt. (price, programs, no. of sites, market trends)
- Historical nature of market - development from 1970s-1990s, enrollments, drop-out/completion rates, problem on insurance coverage, market indicators
- Positive/negative trends/factors affecting the market
- Market performance in 2020 & 2022 during the pandemic
- Market performance in 2023 & 2024
- 2028 Forecast
Company Profiles: Detailed descriptions of companies/plans, program revenues
- Health Management Resources
- Optifast (Nestle Health Sciences)
- Robard
The Prescription Weight Loss Drugs Market
- Discussion: how new GLP-1 drugs by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have dominated the weight loss since 2022.
- Trump Administration wild cards that could curtail growth
- FDA declares shortage of semaglutide is over, compounding pharmacies must stop
- User demographics: who drops out and why
- 2023 market performance, estim. sales in U.S. - Wegovy, Saxenda, Ozempic, competition from Lilly Zepbound, Mounjaro), market shares of the leaders
- 2024 market performance: No. of Americans using GLP-1s, outlooks/forecasts by stock analyst, Marketdata estimates of market size
- 2028 Marketdata Forecast, projections by UBS, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Grandview Research
- New obesity drugs in development to 2030
- Factors affecting market growth to 2028: discussion
- Other obesity drugs taken off the mkt., FDA rejections of: Acomplia, Taranabant, etc.
- Profiles of major commercial diet companies selling GLP-1s: Weight Watchers (Sequence), Medifast (LifeMd)
The Telemedicine Market
- Size of the telemedicine market for GLP-1s, key metrics, why use soared during the pandemic
- Profiles of: Ro.co, Noom, HimsandHers.com
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/154nht
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.