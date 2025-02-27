TOMI Environmental Solutions Achieves Compliance with Stringent Health, Safety, and Environmental Requirements

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announced today it has achieved compliance, recognition and validation by a third vendor management and compliance management platform, Avetta, reflecting the Company’s commitment to health, safety, and environmental (HSE) excellence for its customers.

The addition of the Avetta compliance platform complements TOMI’s existing memberships with Highwire, and ISNetworld. These affiliations underscore TOMI's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of safety and compliance within the health and environmental sectors. By meeting the rigorous criteria set forth by these industry-leading platforms, TOMI ensures that its customers can trust in its unwavering commitment to quality and safety.

Elissa J. Shane, COO of TOMI commented, "This accomplishment not only reinforces our dedication to superior health and safety practices but also enhances our credibility with our platinum life sciences customers. We are excited to leverage these platforms to increase our efficiency and drive revenue growth while ensuring the safety and well-being of the communities we serve."

Being a part of these health safety and environmental platforms opens new avenues for TOMI to engage with a broader network of industry leaders and stakeholders. The collaboration fosters a culture of continuous improvement, enabling TOMI to enhance its service and integration offerings and stay ahead of evolving industry standards.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

For additional information, please visit http://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.



