BlocScale Launchpad on XRP Sells Out $BLOC Private Sale, Onboards First Project, and Opens Seed Round for Early Investors

LIJA, Malta, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlocScale, The first-ever IDO launchpad built on the XRP Ledger, has reached a major milestone by successfully selling out its private sale allocation. This achievement cements BlocScale’s position as the leading decentralized fundraising platform on XRPL, designed to bridge Web3 startups and real-world businesses with capital-raising opportunities.

With the private sale now completed, BlocScale is taking the next big step by onboarding its first project, XCAT Memecoin, and officially launching the $BLOC Seed Sale for early investors. This development underscores the strong demand for an XRP-native launchpad, as developer look for more ways to leverage the blockchain’s low fees, high transaction speed, and built-in decentralized exchange (DEX).

Private Sale Sell-Out Confirms BlocScale’s Growing Market Demand

The sold-out private sale of $BLOC, BlocScale’s governance and utility token, is a clear indicator of strong investor confidence in the platform’s vision and long-term potential. With a growing number of projects looking to launch on XRPL, BlocScale is well-positioned to be the key launchpad driving innovation, liquidity, and adoption on the XRP Ledger.

Why This Matters:

First IDO Platform on XRPL – Unlocking decentralized fundraising for startups and businesses.

Investor Confidence – Strong demand led to an early sell-out of the private sale.

Fueling XRP Adoption – Enabling more projects to leverage XRP’s efficiency and scalability.



The success of the private sale paves the way for the next critical phase of BlocScale’s journey, the launch of its first project and the opening of $BLOC Seed Sale .

$BLOC Seed Round is Now Open – A Rare Opportunity for Early Investors

With BlocScale’s private sale fully subscribed, the $BLOC Seed Round is now live, offering investors an exclusive chance to acquire $BLOC tokens before broader exchange listings and additional platform developments.

Seed Sale Details:

Price: 1 XRP = 50 $BLOC

Total Allocation: 10,000,000 BLOC

Soft Cap: 50,000 XRP

Hard Cap: 200,000 XRP

Min Buy: 200 XRP

Max Buy: 20,000 XRP

Join the BlocScale $BLOC Seed Sale Now: https://www.blocscale.com/blocsale

By participating in the $BLOC Seed Round, investors not only gain early access to $BLOC at a discounted rate, but also secure a stake in the governance and growth of XRP’s first launchpad.

JOIN $BLOC SEED SALE

BlocScale Onboards Its First Project: XCAT Memecoin

Following the sell-out of the $BLOC private sale, BlocScale launchpad is wasting no time in bringing real projects onto its platform. The first to launch is XCAT Memecoin, a community-driven token built for fast transactions and viral engagement on XRPL.

XCAT presale will be hosted on BlocScale, providing a seamless token launch experience with trustline automation, instant liquidity, and strong marketing support. This validates BlocScale’s core mission of giving new projects the infrastructure and exposure needed to succeed.

XCAT Presale Details:

Start Time: 00:00 UTC, March 3, 2025

End Time: 23:00 UTC, March 20, 2025

Set up XCAT Trustline to join in Xcat Presale round.

BlocScale ensures that every project launching on the platform receives strategic support, including exposure through top crypto influencers, media coverage, and liquidity assistance.

What’s Next for BlocScale?

With the private sale concluded and the Seed Round underway, BlocScale’s roadmap is packed with exciting developments:

Onboarding More Projects – Additional startups, utility tokens, and memecoins set to launch.

Exchange Listings – Plans for $BLOC to be listed on major DEXs and centralized exchanges post-seed round.

Marketing Expansion – Influencer-backed campaigns and media partnerships to increase BlocScale’s reach.

Governance Rollout – $BLOC holders will soon vote on upcoming project launches and platform upgrades.

Final Thoughts: BlocScale’s Growth Signals a New Era for XRP

With the successful private sale, onboarding of XCAT Memecoin, and launch of the $BLOC Seed Round, BlocScale is proving itself as a driving force for innovation within the XRP ecosystem.

By enabling projects to raise capital efficiently, access liquidity instantly, and tap into a growing investor base, BlocScale is laying the foundation for a thriving launchpad economy on XRPL.

Stay Connected With Blocscale Launchpad; For more information, Visit:

Website | $BLOC Seed Sale Portal | X | Telegram | WhitePaper

Contact Details:

Eric Shawn

contact@bloscale.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BlocScale. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b8900c2-d2c4-4d44-89d8-e0f3b2038b28