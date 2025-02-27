Formula Bici and Bike New York Announce Partnership to Promote Amateur Cycling Across Italy and the United States

New York, NY, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Bici, the leading association representing Italy's premier amateur cycling events (www.formulabici.it), has formed a groundbreaking partnership with Bike New York, the organizers of the iconic TD Five Boro Bike Tour. The TD Five Boro Bike Tour, the largest amateur cycling event in the United States, attracts over 32,000 participants annually, transforming the streets of New York City into a vibrant celebration of cycling for riders of all levels.

This partnership is designed to foster cultural exchange by promoting Italy’s top cycling events to American cyclists and encouraging Italian riders to participate in the TD Five Boro Bike Tour. Together, Formula Bici and Bike New York aim to extend the global reach of their events, offering unforgettable experiences for amateur cyclists on both sides of the Atlantic.

Ken Podziba, President and CEO of Bike New York, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: “We are excited to partner with Formula Bici to introduce American cyclists to the beauty and culture of Italy’s most prestigious cycling events, while also welcoming Italian riders to the iconic TD Five Boro Bike Tour. Cycling has the power to unite people, and this partnership reflects that spirit.”

Roberto Sgalla, President of Formula Bici, shared his excitement: ““This partnership is a unique opportunity to showcase the excellence of Italian cycling to the American audience. We look forward to seeing more American participants in our top class events and more Italian cyclists experiencing the incredible atmosphere of the TD Five Boro Bike Tour in New York City.” This agreement marks the beginning of a dynamic collaboration that will strengthen the bond between the Italian and American cycling communities, fostering mutual appreciation and a shared passion for the sport.

About Formula Bici Formula Bici represents Italy’s premier amateur cycling events, starting with Strade Bianche in March and finishing with Granfondo Il Lombardia in October, working to promote safety, accessibility, and the joy of cycling throughout the country.

About Bike New York Bike New York is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives and communities through cycling. Its flagship event, the TD Five Boro Bike Tour, will take place on May 4, 2025, drawing cyclists from around the world to experience New York City car-free in a way like never before.

