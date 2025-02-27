Aquaponics Market to Reach USD 4.7 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquaponics Market Size Analysis:

“The Aquaponics Market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.83% from 2024 to 2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Aquaponics USA – Aquaponics Grow Bed System

Nelson and Pade, Inc. – Aquaponic Systems

Green Life Aquaponics – Home Aquaponic System

Urban Farmers – Aquaponics Systems for Commercial Use

The Aquaponic Source – Aquaponic Kits

Gotham Greens – Hydroponic & Aquaponic Grown Greens

Pentair Aquatic Eco-Systems – Aquaponic Systems and Supplies

EcoGro – Sustainable Aquaponics Systems

AquaSprouts – Aquaponics Kit for Home Use

Eden Pond LLC – Aquaponics Fish Tank Systems

Chesapeake Bay Aquaponics – Aquaponic Farm Solutions

FishnFarm – Aquaponics Kits & Supplies

Aquaponic Gardening – Aquaponics Supplies & Nutrients

Greenhouse Sensation – EasyGrow Aquaponics System

Water Gardeners – Aquaponic Systems for Home Gardeners

Aquaponics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 18.8 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 69.4 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.65% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Aquaponics offers a resource-efficient and eco-friendly farming alternative, driving its adoption.

Growing Demand and Future Opportunities in the Aquaponics Market: Sustainable Agriculture and Technological Advancements

The Aquaponics Market is witnessing rapid growth as a result of escalating demand for sustainable and resource-effective food production. With growing concerns regarding water shortage, soil degradation, and climate change, aquaponics provides an optimal closed-loop system, reducing resource usage while increasing yield. Consumption is shifting towards organic and chemical-free produce, further encouraging market uptake. Governments and institutions across the globe are placing support for aquaponics through financial investments and policy measures, promoting its spread in urban and rural regions.

Future prospects are in technological innovations, such as automation, AI-based monitoring systems, and nutrient optimization methods. Coupling with vertical farming and intelligent greenhouses will improve productivity. Large-scale commercial aquaponics farms and collaborations with retail and food service industries will further boost market growth.

By Equipment, Dominance of Pumps & Valves in the Aquaponics Market: Essential Components for Water Circulation and System Efficiency

In 2023, the Pumps & Valves segment dominated the aquaponics market, with a significant revenue share. Pumps are essential in circulating water around the system to ensure proper nutrient distribution and oxygenation of fish and plants. Aqua farms employ submersible and inline pumps to provide efficient water flow. Valves supplement this process by controlling and regulating water movement, increasing overall system stability and performance, and hence are an essential component in contemporary aquaponics farming.

BY Component, Rearing Tank Segment Leading the Aquaponics Market: Essential for Fish Cultivation and System Stability

In 2023, the rearing tank segment dominated the aquaponics market with a large revenue share. The tanks play an essential role in fish cultivation and sustaining the symbiotic relationship between aquatic plants and water life. Aquaponics systems adopt different types of tanks from small aquariums for domestic systems to large-scale commercial ones such as glass tanks, plastic tanks, Rubbermaid stock tanks, and IBC containers. Their flexibility and suitability enable them to play a vital role in effective aquaponics operations.

By Facility Type, Greenhouse Segment Dominating the Aquaponics Market: Optimizing Growth Conditions for Higher Yield

In 2023, the greenhouse segment dominated the aquaponics market with a substantial revenue share. Greenhouses create controlled environments that support plant growth, maximize resource utilization, and safeguard crops from adverse weather conditions. Passive solar greenhouses are well-suited for aquaponics, providing stable temperatures and low energy consumption. These structures accommodate a number of growing mechanisms, such as deep-water culture, nutrient film technique, media-filled grow beds, and vertical aquaponics, and therefore are critical in achieving maximum productivity and sustainability in contemporary agriculture.

Aquaponics Market Segmentation:

By Equipment

Pumps & Valves

Grow Light

Aeration Systems

Water Heaters

Others

BY Component

Rearing Tank

Settling Basin

Bio-Filters

Sump Tank

Others

By Facility Type

Greenhouse

Building Based Indoor Farms

Others

By Growing Mechanism

Media Filled Grow Beds

Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)

Deep Water Culture (DWC)

Application Aquaponics

By Application

Commercial

Home Production

Research & Education

By Produce

Fish

Fruits & Vegetables

Others





By Growing Mechanism, Media-Filled Grow Beds Leading the Aquaponics Market: Cost-Effective Solution for Supporting Large Root Crops

In 2023, media-filled grow beds accounted for the largest share in the aquaponics market and held a large revenue share. Media-filled grow beds are an affordable and easy way to have aquaponics farming, supporting plants with a large root system like fruits and vegetables with firm support. Even though they consume more space and labor than other systems, media-filled grow beds provide natural filtration and high efficiency in nutrient absorption, making them the go-to option for farmers who want simplicity and productivity from aquaponics systems.

By Application, Commercial Aquaponics Driving Market Growth: High Productivity and Dual Cultivation of Fish and Plants

In 2023, the commercial application segment dominated the aquaponics market, accounting for a considerable revenue share. Commercial growers extensively use aquaponics due to its capability to cultivate fish and plants with high productivity. Aquaculture is a key activity in this industry, with farmers raising a range of fish types like tilapia, bass, trout, carp, catfish, koi, and ornamental fish. Being a combination of organic vegetable growing and eco-friendly fish production, aquaponics is becoming a more popular choice for commercial farming.

North America Dominating the Aquaponics Market, Asia Pacific Aquaponics Market Poised for Rapid Growth

North America led the aquaponics market in 2023, with a strong revenue share. The growth is fueled by the robust presence of major industry players and the extensive use of controlled environment agriculture. Increased consumer demand for organic produce and interest in sustainable agriculture practices are also fueling market growth, with aquaponics emerging as a solution of choice for agriculture in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. It is driven by widespread government campaigns encouraging sustainable agricultural methods in countries such as India, China, and Southeast Asia. Growing demand for resource-friendly farming and efforts towards food security are also pushing adoption, making the region one of the key players in global aquaponics.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7.Aquaponics Market Segmentation, By Equipment

8. Aquaponics Market Segmentation, By Component

9. Aquaponics Market Segmentation, By Facility Type

10. Aquaponics Market Segmentation, By Growing Mechanism

11. Aquaponics Market Segmentation, By Application

12. Aquaponics Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Produce

13. Regional Analysis

14. Company Profiles

15. Use Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

